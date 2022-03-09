News: Residential conversion planned for Rotherham church building

An historic office block in Rotherham town centre, recently used by a church organisation, is in line for a conversion, under new plans.



At the Moorgate end of town, on Grove Road, an attractive early 20th century building is set to be reused as 13 new apartments according to a planning application submitted to Rotherham Council from Create Properties Ltd.



The building has been occupied by Hope Church, a community church, along with being the home of Rotherham Foodbank. Both uses have recently secured new premises elsewhere.



The plans, drawn up by Urbana Town Planning Ltd, show the proposed renovation and reconfiguration of the internal layout to create 13 new apartments, comprising three 1-bedroom apartments and ten 2-bedroom apartments.



Also in the plans is 1,500 sq ft of communal amenity space which has the potential to be a gym or coworking space. Eight car parking spaces in an existing undercroft parking area would be retained, and cycle storage facility for ten cycles would be added.



The main building, previously used as council offices, is described in the plans as: "an attractive early 20th century building comprised of red brick and decorative stonework with ornate masonry. Above the main entrance is a date stone which reads 1923. Whilst not a designated heritage asset, the building is certainly an asset to the street and wider surrounding area. Of less architectural merit are the mid-late 20th century extensions which adjoin the early decorative part of the building on either side, more extensively so to the west of the original 1923 building."



The proposals include retaining the attractive central 1920s façade, reinstating the sash windows lost on the ground floor. Conversion of the building allows for improvement of the appearance of the 1960s extension, where elevations have been modernised through updated buff brick and zinc finishes as well as glazing upgrades.



The plans add: "The proposals represent redevelopment that will make a significant contribution towards achieving greater economic sustainability in the town. This will be contributed principally through investment represented which will manifest itself through jobs created during and after construction, as well as the cumulative impact of increased values in the area surrounding the site resulting from the proposals and the impetus for future regeneration that this is likely to help to create."



As the plans include less than desired parking (Rotherham Council standards ask for a maximum of one space per apartment, along with 50% visitor provision), applicants will need to demonstrate that the site is in the vicinity of good public transport links, public car parking, and safe and convenient on street parking.



Applicants also argue that residential development here "would not result in a significant uplift in vehicles manoeuvring on Grove Road when considered in the context of the current Hope Church and Rotherham Foodbank uses."



Images: WindsorPatania Architects