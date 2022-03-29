News: Plans drafted to reuse Rotherham pub





The former Wellington Boot on Westgate was most recently used as Get Sorted Academy of Music, a charity that used music to build up self-esteem, improve grades and develop social skills in young people.



As reported by Rothbiz, Get Sorted called time on the Rotherham centre in 2017.



With ownership linked to the Coalfields Regeneration trust charity, the building has been empty since.



Now a new planning application has been submitted that would see the large building converted into nine apartments.



The plans, submitted by LNA Interiors of Beighton, show that the three storeys, plus basement and outbuildings, could be converted into five 1-bed flats and four 2-bed flats - eight in the main building and a self-contained dwelling in the outbuilding.



A heritage statement submitted with the plans from Thompson Heritage Consultancy explains that: "52 Westgate was built in 1903 as “The Wellington Inn Free House”. The Arts and Crafts movement (circa 1860 - 1925) sought to create attractive buildings with details of fine craftsmanship to counteract the grim industrialisation of the 19th century.



"The property at 52 Westgate is significant for its setting and connection with similar age and style and historic use of public house buildings in the same street. Its architecture and aesthetic is significant and relates to the industrialisation of Britain and the design response at that time. 52 Westgate should be seen as a non-designated heritage asset."



The building is not listed, unlike the Cutler's Arms over the road, but sits within the town centre conservation area. The new proposals state that any external alterations will be limited.



The plans, drawn up by NJL Consulting, state: "On the Wilfed Street elevation, the proposals reopen previously blocked up windows and lightwells and introduce new lightwells which benefit the basement space. Other existing openings will be refurbished and improved. Overall, the focus of the external changes is to preserve and enhance the features of the building."



The Westgate / Sheffield area is designated a mixed use are in the borough's local plan with more residential development expected. A few doors down from the old Wellington boot, 45 new homes and apartments are being created at the Milfold Rise development.



A prominent former pub on the edge of Rotherham town centre that has stood vacant for a number of years could be brought back into use, if new plans are approved.