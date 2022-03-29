News: Contractor lined up for new Rotherham link road
By Tom Austen
A national contractor is in line to take on the multimillion pound transport scheme that aims to improve the area around Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in November that South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) had submited plans for the works following a period of consutation.
Plans show that the proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way will provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
As a decision is awaited on the application, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has gained board approval to release the funds.
£11.55m from the Transforming Cities Fund towards total project costs of £12.86m will be used for the new link road, a new 268 space car park specifically for the tram-train service and the widening to the southern entry and exit arms of the nearby Taylors Lane roundabout.
Approval has also been sought to appoint Tilbury Douglas to undertake the construction of the link road and construct the park and ride facility.
The contract, worth £8,420,930, is subject to securing planning permission, securing funding, and completion of legal documentation with landowners, Stadium and the Parkgate Rotherham Unit Trust.
Tilbury Douglas is a remaining division of British construction company, Interserve, that collapsed into administration in 2019 before being saved by creditors.
Interserve's recent work in the area includes the £12m contract for the refurbishment and upgrade of Rotherham Interchange.
The corridor is the main arterial route from Rotherham town centre to the conurbations to the north including Parkgate, Kilnhurst, Rawmarsh, Swinton and the Dearne Valley. The road also passes through an area of dense retail and the only access to Parkgate Shopping is from a single roundabout.
One of the busiest routes in South Yorkshire, the A633 Rotherham Road carries approximately 30 buses per hour in each direction. Traffic congestion in the area causes significant delays to bus services not only in the morning and evening peaks, but also at weekends.
Wouldn't it be less disruptive to go off the roundabout near the Imotion gym, connecting up with the shops (b&m etc), and going under(or over) railway to join up with retail world?
