News: Rotherham Business Showcase aims to help 100 SMEs across South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
A group of six experienced SME business owners and advisors have come together to host The Rotherham Business Showcase event, a one-stop-shop for moving the local business community forward in 2022.
Taking place at The Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham on March 31, between 10am and 2pm, the event, which intends to be both informative and supportive, is designed to inspire business owners to unlock their barriers to growth, whilst offering the opportunity to network and exhibit with other like-minded local talented professionals.
In a season of continuing uncertainty for business owners, the event aims to answer questions related to new employment legislation, recruitment, HR, health & safety, business growth/planning, IT, and marketing. With lunch and refreshments across the day included, delegates will benefit from the following:
- Six mini-presentations with tips and best practice,
- Networking opportunities,
- Business Marketplace with stands.
All ticket sale proceeds will go to the charity CALM, (Campaign Against Living Miserably) with Special Guest and CALM representative Mike McCarthy on hand to facilitate the day. Mike, an award-winning journalist who has worked in the news media as a reporter and presenter for almost forty years.
Mike said: “There are some incredible businesses doing some truly amazing work across the whole of South Yorkshire. I’ve seen first-hand just how, with the right support and encouragement, business owners can prosper. When that happens, the whole region benefits as companies grow, create new jobs and contribute towards building a stronger local and regional economy.
“The Rotherham Business Showcase is a great example of the right support and encouragement that I want to endorse. I personally know each of the six specialists who’re putting on the event and I’m looking forward to the value each of them will add to the day, together with the networking and marketing opportunity for local businesses.”
Rotherham Business Showcase website
Images: AMP Technology Centre
