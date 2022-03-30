News: Parseq picks up BT contract
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based business process outsourcer Parseq has won a five-year contract to provide back office services for BT Group.
The partnership will see the Hellaby company use technologies such as automation and AI to help streamline payment processing and customer correspondence processes for BT and its EE subsidiary.
This will include managing and digitising BT and EE’s inbound customer mail and handling all payment processing, from transactions made by cheque to BACS payment allocation.
Through the work, Parseq’s team will manage approximately 3.5 million pieces of inbound mail annually and process approximately 700,000 payments per year.
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq, said: “We’ve leveraged our technological expertise and deep understanding of telecoms business’s back-office challenges to design a bespoke programme for BT that will ultimately save the business time and help cut costs, while simultaneously improving quality of service.
“Our partnership has transformation at its core, and the work we’ve done so far has already delivered some impressive results – for example, delivering significant reductions across all suspense accounts, using automated payment technology. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on this success.”
Advertisement
Fionna Ford, Payments Operation Manager at BT Group, said: “Our partnership will deliver real change in our back-office processes and help us create increasingly streamlined, digital processes that will benefit both our business and our customers.
“From our very first engagement, Parseq has shown itself to be a highly knowledgeable, motivated and supportive partner that really understands our business and our objectives. We’re really looking forward to working together in the months and years to come.”
Parseq is a trusted business services partner, with a global client base including leading telecoms operators, major utility providers and FTSE 100 financial services companies.
The business offers a broad range of technology-driven solutions that use enhanced automation to help clients improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. It automates 94 million images, digitises 70 million documents and processes £36 billion of payments annually.
Parseq website
Images: Google Maps
The partnership will see the Hellaby company use technologies such as automation and AI to help streamline payment processing and customer correspondence processes for BT and its EE subsidiary.
This will include managing and digitising BT and EE’s inbound customer mail and handling all payment processing, from transactions made by cheque to BACS payment allocation.
Through the work, Parseq’s team will manage approximately 3.5 million pieces of inbound mail annually and process approximately 700,000 payments per year.
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq, said: “We’ve leveraged our technological expertise and deep understanding of telecoms business’s back-office challenges to design a bespoke programme for BT that will ultimately save the business time and help cut costs, while simultaneously improving quality of service.
“Our partnership has transformation at its core, and the work we’ve done so far has already delivered some impressive results – for example, delivering significant reductions across all suspense accounts, using automated payment technology. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on this success.”
Advertisement
Fionna Ford, Payments Operation Manager at BT Group, said: “Our partnership will deliver real change in our back-office processes and help us create increasingly streamlined, digital processes that will benefit both our business and our customers.
“From our very first engagement, Parseq has shown itself to be a highly knowledgeable, motivated and supportive partner that really understands our business and our objectives. We’re really looking forward to working together in the months and years to come.”
Parseq is a trusted business services partner, with a global client base including leading telecoms operators, major utility providers and FTSE 100 financial services companies.
The business offers a broad range of technology-driven solutions that use enhanced automation to help clients improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. It automates 94 million images, digitises 70 million documents and processes £36 billion of payments annually.
Parseq website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment