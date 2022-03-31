News: Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) opens new Rotherham hub
By Tom Austen
The Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) South Yorkshire earlier has opened a new hub at Rotherham’s Riverside Library.
BIPC South Yorkshire supports entrepreneurs, inventors, and small businesses from concept to launch, and business development. Its hub centre was first opened in Sheffield Central Library in 2015. Within the first three years, it helped create almost 400 businesses, 320 additional jobs and generated £2.8m gross added value for the region.
It is based on the successful centre in the British Library in London and provides access to a range of business databases, trade publications, business literature and guides.
Sophie Heaton, Business Engagement and Marketing Manager at BIPC South Yorkshire, said: “We’re on a mission to ensure libraries, as the heart of the community, are a core part of the business support offering across South Yorkshire.
“We’re passionate about supporting both new and existing businesses to gain the background knowledge and information that they need before they can get going on their new business venture.
Each BIPC is equipped with a core set of resources. It has £5m worth of up-to-date market research and business databases, which are brought to life by a tailored and highly individual programme of events, workshops, and one-to-ones, delivered in collaboration with local business leaders, role model entrepreneurs and community partners.
BIPC South Yorkshire is currently working towards expanding the service to the rest of South Yorkshire.
BIPC South Yorkshire website
Images: BIPC / twitter
Advertisement
