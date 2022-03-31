News: Amazon taking further space in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Online retail giant, Amazon, looks to have taken another industrial unit in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month that a number of deals had been secured at the speculative multimillion-pound Woodhouse Link development in Rotherham.
116,600 sq ft of prime industrial space across four high spec units are being built on the site of the former Laycast foundry at Fence that had been "sterilised" by previous HS2 proposals.
The agreed deal for unit 4 - a 23,200 sq ft warehouse with integral office - is for an online retail giant.
And new planning applications for signage on the unit show that Amazon want to use the site for its Amazon Flex service. A license for the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises has already been approved by Rotherham Council.
Smaller than its massive fulfillment centres, Amazon Flex sites enable independent contractors to use their own vehicles to deliver on behalf of the online retailer.
Amazon Flex has pick-up locations in across the UK; that could be a warehouse, a depot or a local supermarket where self-employed drivers will deliver fresh food, groceries and other goods in their local area.
The retailer already has a 10,000 sq ft "last mile" warehouse at the Aldwarke Wharf development in Rotherham.
Amazon posted sales in the UK of £23.6 billion in 2021, an increase from £19.6 billion in 2020. Pre-pandemic, Amazon's UK sales were £13 billion in 2019.
Network Space is bringing forward Woodhouse Link where only one unit remains. When complete it will be capable of fostering some 200 new jobs.
