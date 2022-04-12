News: Nursery plan for Rotherham problem pub
By Tom Austen
A problem pub in Rotherham which had its licence suspended looks set for a new lease of life under recently submitted plans.
Rothbiz reported last year on The Haynook in Kimberworth Park where Rotherham Council's licensing sub-committee took action.
The Designated Premises Supervisor of the pub was ordered to be removed from the Premises Licence which was also suspended for three months. Violent disorder, drug dealing and drug use had been connected to the premises which also had a reported lack of effective management control and an "apparent obstructive/dismissive demeanour demonstrated by the Designated Premises Supervisor."
Now a planning application has been submitted to convert the pub into a 6,000 sq ft children's nursery with outside space.
The plans are from Minibugs Nurseries Limited, which has four nurseries across the UK, the closest being Sheffield.
The building is vacant and is in a poor state, with a dated appearance in need of extensive renovations. The roof is in desperate need of refurbishment, along with windows and doors. The majority of these openings have been boarded up with metal sheeting to prevent intruders.
The plans, drawn up by consultants at Blue Sky Architects, state: "The redevelopment of this site will create a modern facility that provides a stimulating and nurturing Early Years environment for children, including suitable space segregation for our different age groupings equipped for their development needs.
"The design of this nursery aims to provide modern facilities and a stimulating and nurturing Early Years environment for children between the ages of three months and five years. It is important for children to develop in a place where they can learn, play and grow.
"Children will be able to enjoy outdoor learning and play every day in the fantastic outdoor play and activity areas. Minibugs encourages free-flow play and for their children to enjoy being creative and adventurous both indoors and outdoors."
The plans also include staff parking, a dropoff/pick up point within the site’s curtilage and landscaping to screen the child play areas.
If approved, the proposals could create 20 full time and 20 part time jobs.
Minibugs website
Images: Minibugs / Blue Sky Architects
