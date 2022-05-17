News: Future leaders wanted at Gulliver's Valley





The family-friendly theme park resorts include a wide range of thrilling rides and attractions and unique, award-winning accommodation.



The 12-month Trainee Manager programme offers placements across different areas of the business, a first-class training programme to develop skills and knowledge, a senior level mentor and ownership of bespoke projects.



Mae Spencer, from Doncaster who joined Gulliver’s on the scheme in 2021 (pictured), said: As part of the comprehensive training programme, trainee managers are assigned a course mentor and spend time at each of Gulliver’s four parks across the UK, learning about everything from catering and accommodation to retail and rides so it’s really interesting.



“As a customer you don’t really realise what goes into running a park. It’s great to understand how all the departments work together to get this unique product up and running.



“There’s a lot of teamwork and, because it’s a family-run business, Gulliver’s like employees to come up with ideas to make the park better and improve the experience for guests. We’re encouraged to come up with new ideas that upper management and directors listen to and I just love helping children and their families have unforgettable experiences. I want to keep progressing, hopefully become a manager and get as high as possible in the company.”



Gulliver’s Valley invites applications from high-energy, ambitious individuals with a hands-on approach and excellent communication skills. Applicants should have experience organising and dealing with customers, plenty of innovative ideas and an infectious enthusiasm.



While graduates are encouraged to apply, all enthusiastic applicants with relevant experience will be considered.



The ability to work across all Gulliver’s locations is essential and candidates must be able to demonstrate evidence of a strong work ethic.



Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Theme Parks Resorts, said: “We have previously run the Trainee Manager programme with a lot of success and programme graduates have gone on to hold senior positions in the organisation.



“We have been providing great value family fun for more than 40 years and have ambitious plans for the future. We’d love to hear from individuals with big ideas who share our exciting ambition.



“For us, this year’s scheme is a real celebration of its success over recent years as we continue to employ local people and invest in the four regions where the parks are based. Mae is a great example of someone who has gone really far and we’re very proud of what she has achieved.”



The graduate programme offers those prepared to work hard and develop new skills the chance to progress to more senior leadership roles within the business.



Applications, including CV and covering letter, should be sent to careers@gulliversfun.co.uk



The deadline for applications is Friday, May 20.



Future theme park leaders have a unique opportunity to kickstart their careers at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.The Rother Valley theme park resort is welcoming applications from ambitious industry leaders of the future for its Theme Park Trainee Manager Graduate Programme.The popular programme is also running at Gulliver’s other UK locations in Matlock Bath, Milton Keynes and Warrington building on the incredible success of last year’s intake which has seen a nine-strong team go from strength-to-strength.