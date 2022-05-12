News: New canal barrier superstructure in place
By Tom Austen
An eye-catching new addition to the Rotherham townscape has been installed - a new multimillion pound canal barrier at Forge Island.
The Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme (RRFAS) aims to provide flood defences to ensure that Rotherham town centre, including the central station, are more resilient to future flood events.
Work began last year on Phase 2C - a canal barrier at Forge Island where the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
The barrier now has a mild steel main gate with a large curved structure over the navigable canal at Brown's Cut (near Rotherham Lock), located close to where the canal separates from the River Don.
Advertisement
Centregreat Engineering manufactured and installed the barrier for Jackson Civil Engineering, who are delivering the £3m scheme for the client Rotherham Council.
A spokesperson for Jackson Civil Engineering, said: "The installation of the arch is the culmination of eight months work.
"The structure will reduce the risk of flooding in the town whilst its stunning arch design will compliment town centre development."
Other work in the area includes 0.5km of new flood defences upstream of Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium, located along the canal side near Ickles Lock, the canal towpaths, Brinsworth Street and the railway.
Jackson Civil Engineering website
Images: Jackson
The Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme (RRFAS) aims to provide flood defences to ensure that Rotherham town centre, including the central station, are more resilient to future flood events.
Work began last year on Phase 2C - a canal barrier at Forge Island where the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
The barrier now has a mild steel main gate with a large curved structure over the navigable canal at Brown's Cut (near Rotherham Lock), located close to where the canal separates from the River Don.
Advertisement
Centregreat Engineering manufactured and installed the barrier for Jackson Civil Engineering, who are delivering the £3m scheme for the client Rotherham Council.
A spokesperson for Jackson Civil Engineering, said: "The installation of the arch is the culmination of eight months work.
"The structure will reduce the risk of flooding in the town whilst its stunning arch design will compliment town centre development."
Other work in the area includes 0.5km of new flood defences upstream of Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium, located along the canal side near Ickles Lock, the canal towpaths, Brinsworth Street and the railway.
Jackson Civil Engineering website
Images: Jackson
0 comments:
Post a Comment