News: Rotherham set to become DPD "green" town
By Tom Austen
DPD has confirmed that Rotherham is to be one of the first green towns, with the leading parcel delivery firm to introduce an all-electric delivery service.
In October 2020, DPD announced plans to create 25 all-electric towns and cities in the UK by 2025. It is now providing an all-electric delivery service to ten UK towns and cities and has boosted the target to 30 - with Rotherham now set to become all-electric by the end of 2023.
To-date, DPD has invested over £90m on all-electric vehicles in the UK, including the most recent order of 1,000 Ford E-Transit vans in May 2022, which will take DPD's electric vehicle fleet to over 2,500 in total.
The company, which hasn't bought a diesel van since summer 2020, expects to deliver 26 million parcels this year on electric vehicles, a saving of 7,200,000kg of CO2.
Elaine Kerr, DPD UK CEO, commented, "I'm absolutely delighted to confirm that we now have 10 UK towns and cities being delivered by an all-electric DPD fleet. One of our big aims is to be the UK's most sustainable delivery company and by the end of 2023, we will have over 5,000 EVs on the road and 30 urban centres delivered on all-electric vehicles.
"Since opening the UK's first all-electric parcel depot in Westminster in 2018, we have grown our electric fleet year on year, despite some of the issues that have held us back, such as the lack of righthand drive EVs for the UK market. We are now seeing improved availability of larger electric vans, which is what we need. As a result, it is fantastic to be able to extend our original pledge to 30 locations and two years earlier than planned.
"By targeting major town and city centres with our electric vehicles, we can make a significant difference to emissions in those locations and help improve air quality where it is most needed. In addition to buying the vehicles, and investing in charging infrastructure, we continue to optimise our routing and operation, to create the smartest possible delivery system and reduce our overall miles per parcel."
DPD's local depot is at Chapeltown in Sheffield which was one of the firm's 15 original green delivery locations.
DPD website
Images: DPD
Images: DPD
