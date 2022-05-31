News: Redevelopment comes at a pivotal time for Rotherham Markets





A council review looked at the current needs and challenges facing the Markets Service in order to recommend short-term and longer-term actions in respect of revitalising the markets area and making the markets spaces more visible and inviting to traders and customers alike.



Throughout the pandemic, the markets never shut down completely, although at times 4-8 stalls traded during reduced hours. A few traders temporarily adopted a click-and-collect model, but this was not effective for all but a few traders and was largely discontinued.



Some financial assistance was provided to traders via the council and the retention of traders during the pandemic "was among the highest in South Yorkshire during a very difficult period for trading."



With dwindling numbers, councillors have "acknowledged the importance of rallying behind the Market Service in taking the Town Centre Markets in a direction that reflects the changing needs of consumers and maximises the future role Rotherham’s markets will play in the community."



Setting out the issues, the report said: "Over 75% of members of NABMA [National Association of British Market Authorities] expressed in a recent survey that they regard the future of the market industry with apprehension. Contributing to this view are macroeconomic trends that mean consumers have less disposable income, prompting them to cut down on nonessentials. To make matters worse, footfall remains lower than pre-pandemic. Markets across the country are feeling this funding gap, but the service is optimistic that redevelopment can help close that gap by attracting new clientele."



Whilst Rotherham has waited for a redevelopment of the markets complex, Sheffield City Council invested £18m in building a new market in 2013, Barnsley Markets was redeveloped as part of the £200m Glass Works project and the new look Wool Market opened in Doncaster in 2019 following a £5m overhaul.



But now, having secured a significant funding boost from the Government’s Future High Street Fund, the markets redevelopment has begun in Rotherham. It is set to include improved entrances, a new dining area, a new internal layout, a reduction in underused space, and linkages to new, attractive public spaces. A new library on the site will include a café, meeting rooms, flexible gallery space, and a maker’s space.







"Members agree there should be a buzz about a market, and cultivating that buzz is essential. As the markets currently serve mainly an older demographic, the service hopes the redevelopment inspires a younger generation to explore a new experience."



The location alongside the college campus and university centre means that there is a target audience of 3,000 college students who frequent the town centre. Raising the profile of the markets with those living in new town centre housing developments and linking the markets to other regeneration schemes, such as Forge Island, was also discussed.



Retaining traders remains top priority for the service during the redevelopment phase ahead. Issues such as compensation and potential relocation during the works has been discussed. The service is also looking at case studies having acknowledged how "much better it is bringing traders along on a development journey than trying to reignite a market that has fizzled out."



Footfall in Rotherham town centre remains below pre-pandemic levels and councillors are concerned about the recovery and financial sustainability of the Rotherham Markets.Rotherham has a long history and association with markets since the 13th Century and in 1971 the market relocated to its current home and was renamed the Centenary Market.