News: Rotherham manufacturing company to create jobs
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based AML (Advanced Manufacturing Ltd), a market leader in the machining of complex gas turbine products, has secured a £1.98m investment from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which will see it create 32 new jobs.
The funding will help the company to launch and roll out AML Accelerate, a programme designed to stimulate rapid growth, which will transform the business from a single site with 50 staff and a £5m turnover to over 80 staff and two sites with a £12m turnover.
AML’s Accelerate programme will see the company investing in three new innovative, state-of-the- art advanced manufacturing cells (at a total cost £3.9m), which will enable them to carry out testing of new techniques for clients in its three global target sectors: aero-defence, defence and civil nuclear markets. AML will work closely alongside the AMRC, the two Sheffield universities and the local supply chain to develop cost disruptive, technology-led manufacturing approaches which will expand AML’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities.
In addition, the funding will be put towards significant leasehold improvements at the Catcliffe factory as well as ongoing recruitment, training and staff development costs. The whole project will cost £7.7m, with the remainder being funded by AML and its asset finance company.
Out of the new jobs set to be created, AML is planning that 25 of these will be machinists or engineers with specialisms in highly skilled roles. AML also expects to employ 12 apprentices from the local area and help them to develop and progress in the business with long term careers.
Advertisement
Dr Gareth Morgan, Managing Director of AML, explains “We are delighted to have secured funding through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to help us to progress with our exciting growth plans here in South Yorkshire. It means we will be able to create new highly skilled roles locally as part of our grand plan to keep innovating and growing the business on a worldwide basis.”
He adds: “Without the funding we wouldn’t be able to invest in our business to carry out initial trials which are required to secure these larger international contracts. We are very excited about what AML Accelerate means for our staff and for our future.”
The AML Accelerate project is aligned to South Yorkshire’s ambitions to meet net zero targets through the production of nuclear components.
Rachel Clark, Director Trade and Investment said: “This project reflects the aspirations of our Renewal Action Plan which aims to help South Yorkshire to grow and recover from the impact of the global pandemic. AML Accelerate will benefit not only employees of this company, but also the local supply chain, as well as create opportunities for wider digital adoption and upskilling.”
AML invests heavily in the training of its staff, with a budget commitment of typically £50k per year dedicated to this.
Back in 2019, AML benefited from a £100,000 Productivity Grant from the Sheffield City Region, which provided a platform for the company to purchase new machinery and invest in technical development.
The company, which started out as a spinoff of the AMRC (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre), is a market leader in the machining of complex gas turbine products including shafts and discs, aerofoils and bearings, serving both the aerospace and energy industries. The company specialises in being an early adopter of the latest technology for machining of complex metallic products. Services include the manufacture of complex metallic parts, precision sub-assembly manufacture, bespoke engineering services and R&D projects.
AML website
SYMCA website
Images: AML / SYMCA
The funding will help the company to launch and roll out AML Accelerate, a programme designed to stimulate rapid growth, which will transform the business from a single site with 50 staff and a £5m turnover to over 80 staff and two sites with a £12m turnover.
AML’s Accelerate programme will see the company investing in three new innovative, state-of-the- art advanced manufacturing cells (at a total cost £3.9m), which will enable them to carry out testing of new techniques for clients in its three global target sectors: aero-defence, defence and civil nuclear markets. AML will work closely alongside the AMRC, the two Sheffield universities and the local supply chain to develop cost disruptive, technology-led manufacturing approaches which will expand AML’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities.
In addition, the funding will be put towards significant leasehold improvements at the Catcliffe factory as well as ongoing recruitment, training and staff development costs. The whole project will cost £7.7m, with the remainder being funded by AML and its asset finance company.
Out of the new jobs set to be created, AML is planning that 25 of these will be machinists or engineers with specialisms in highly skilled roles. AML also expects to employ 12 apprentices from the local area and help them to develop and progress in the business with long term careers.
Advertisement
Dr Gareth Morgan, Managing Director of AML, explains “We are delighted to have secured funding through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to help us to progress with our exciting growth plans here in South Yorkshire. It means we will be able to create new highly skilled roles locally as part of our grand plan to keep innovating and growing the business on a worldwide basis.”
He adds: “Without the funding we wouldn’t be able to invest in our business to carry out initial trials which are required to secure these larger international contracts. We are very excited about what AML Accelerate means for our staff and for our future.”
The AML Accelerate project is aligned to South Yorkshire’s ambitions to meet net zero targets through the production of nuclear components.
Rachel Clark, Director Trade and Investment said: “This project reflects the aspirations of our Renewal Action Plan which aims to help South Yorkshire to grow and recover from the impact of the global pandemic. AML Accelerate will benefit not only employees of this company, but also the local supply chain, as well as create opportunities for wider digital adoption and upskilling.”
AML invests heavily in the training of its staff, with a budget commitment of typically £50k per year dedicated to this.
Back in 2019, AML benefited from a £100,000 Productivity Grant from the Sheffield City Region, which provided a platform for the company to purchase new machinery and invest in technical development.
The company, which started out as a spinoff of the AMRC (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre), is a market leader in the machining of complex gas turbine products including shafts and discs, aerofoils and bearings, serving both the aerospace and energy industries. The company specialises in being an early adopter of the latest technology for machining of complex metallic products. Services include the manufacture of complex metallic parts, precision sub-assembly manufacture, bespoke engineering services and R&D projects.
AML website
SYMCA website
Images: AML / SYMCA
0 comments:
Post a Comment