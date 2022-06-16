News: All houses reserved in new Rotherham town centre development
By Tom Austen
All the houses have been reserved and the first residents have moved in at a new development on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
A guided tour of new mixed tenure housing was taken by Council Leader Chris Read and Councillor Denise Lelliott recently, as they inspected ongoing construction works at the new Westgate Riverside development.
The site is one of the three Council housing projects due to be completed this year as part of the ‘Trilogy Collection’ - Wellgate Place and Millfold Rise being the other two.
National contractor Willmott Dixon is working on behalf of the Council to deliver 171 homes on authority land following the award of a £31.5m contract.
Westgate Riverside sits at the heart of the Council’s ‘Residential Riverside Quarter’. It comprises 72 homes, including apartments, traditional houses and bespoke waterside properties with terraces overlooking the river Don. 44 of the new builds will be available for Council rent, 20 for private sale and eight come under shared ownership. 14 of the homes have been released for sale with the first reservations already taken.
Council Leader Chris Read said: “This is an exciting transformation and what we’ve seen today is impressive. The housing looks great and will provide modern living. I’m looking forward to welcoming people into their new homes.”
Councillor Lelliott added: “These homes are well-built and exceptionally well-designed. They’re a key part of the Town Centre Masterplan and we’re delighted that they will attract residents to the heart of our town.”
Wellgate Place, on the site of a former car showroom, features 54 homes with 23 for Council rent, eight for private sale and 23 for shared ownership. All the houses have been reserved and the first residents have moved in. A show apartment is now open to view on site.
Millfold Rise on Westgate comprises 45 homes for both Council rent (31) and private sale (14), including apartments and a modern twist on the back-to-back house. These will be released later in the summer.
Trilogy Collection website
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
