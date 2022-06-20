News: Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice hosting business expo
By Tom Austen
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is calling on community-spirited local firms to call into its first ever Business Expo to make an exhibition’s hall worth of contacts while celebrating South Yorkshire’s finest businesses.
Held in association with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the Bluebell Wood Business Expo offers a powerful platform for local firms to meet new customers, make connections and learn new things from an exciting line-up of guest speakers including renown motivational speaker Andy Hanselman and SEO guru David Johnson.
With the majority of its stalls now booked by eager local firms, Bluebell Wood is keen to see as many visitors as possible to network and support the local business community.
The free event, to be held at the Holiday Inn on Bawtry Road, Rotherham on June 23rd, will be open to visitors from 9.30am to 3.30pm and free parking is available on site. You can sign up here.
As well as celebrating fantastic local businesses, everyone who attends the Expo will be helping to raise awareness for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
Jason Gossop, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “The Bluebell Wood Business Expo is our way of giving back to the business community who have always been so fantastically generous and supportive of our work.
“A vibrant local economy is very important to us as a charity as we simply couldn’t be there for local children and families without our partners in the business community.
“We have a fantastic day lined up and we’d love to see as many delegates from local firms as possible join us on the day.
“As well as making lots of new contacts and learning new things, you’ll be helping to raise awareness of the vital work we do here at Bluebell Wood.”
