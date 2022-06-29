News: Rotherham listed building back up for auction
By Tom Austen
The majority of the converted Old Town Hall in Rotherham town centre is going back under the hammer.
Converted in the 1980's into an attractive shopping arcade, the Grade II listed building has been given a guide price of £370,000.
At 26,675 sq ft, which also includes space on the first floor, the property is currently configured with fifteen retail units including Joe’s Fruit and Veg and the temporary home for literacy charity, Grimm & Co.
SDL Auctions are hosting the auction online this week and are advertising the property with Rory Mack Associates as being suitable for bars or conversion into residential subject to planning. It is described as a "significant opportunity for improvement or redevelopment."
The freehold was last sold for an undisclosed sum after the May auction organised by Allsops in 2016.
Quickly after the sale, tenants like LASER Credit Union found themselves looking for new premises as the new landlord refused to finalise the lease that had been negotiated with the previous landlord.
The privately owned investment firm, FCFM Group Ltd, did go on to invest in redecoration of communal areas, much needed maintenance, unit upgrades, resurfacing and jet washing of the central arcade, new lighting and new signage.
Renamed "The Mall," it attracted new and relocating retailers with rental offers but a request to operate a market was turned down and space was used by Origin Broadband until it went into administration.
Formerly the Town Hall including the County Juvenile Court and Assembly Rooms, much of the building dates from 1896-97. Designed by Mr Lovell of London it features Classical and Jacobean details. The Assembly Room building (not part of the sale), was built as Rotherham and Masborough Literary Mechanics Institute in 1853 and was extensively refronted when incorporated into the Town Hall complex.
On the site, but also not part of the property going up for auction, Pinders School Wear has recently expanded into 1 Old Town Hall, the long vacant listed building that was formerly a Burger King. This property sold prior to going to auction in September 2021.
