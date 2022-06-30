News: Ground broken on £5.4m business incubation hub in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Ground has been broken on a brand-new business incubation hub on Century Business Park in Rotherham.
Led by Rotherham Council, and with Esh Construction as the main contractor, Manvers Incubation Hub will provide high-quality, serviceable office and workshop accommodation designed to help micro or start-up businesses grow.
The facility will feature 20 workshops, 16 office units and 2 laboratories for 38 businesses.
This second phase will build on the success of the nearby Century Business Centre which was constructed in 2000 and has since helped over 300 businesses, playing a crucial part in the economic regeneration of the Manvers area.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “Providing high-quality office and workshop accommodation is important for attracting and growing businesses to Rotherham.
“The Century Business Centre site has been an undoubted success over the past couple of decades, so it is exciting to break ground as construction begins on this new business incubation hub at Century Business Park.”
Rothbiz reported in April that Esh Construction Ltd was appointed as design and build contractor after the scheme was procured by YORhub’s YORbuild2 framework and will work in partnership with The Harris Partnership and RWO Associates. The total value of contract is £3,986,937.21.
Esh’s Operations Manager, Andrew Schofield, said: “We are delighted to get work underway on this key facility for local businesses, which will in turn contribute to a boost in local employment and the economy. As a business we are committed to delivering social and economic value in the communities where we operate. Throughout this development we will engage with local schools, offer work experience opportunities and support training for apprentices on site.”
The new centre will feature a central reception and lettable conference facilities for larger meetings and functions. Externally, the site will include car parking, cycle storage and electric car charging points. The workshop zone will have its own dedicated service yard for light vehicles such as transit vans and utility vehicles.
The site is located just off the A6195 at Wombwell, providing excellent connectivity links to M1 and A1. It will be managed by Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO) which manages similar facilities across the borough.
There will be a focus on achieving a BIM Level 2 accreditation throughout the scheme, with Magenta Solutions Ltd leading on the BIM Execution Plan, as well as achieving a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’.
Images: RMBC / Andrew Heptinstall Photography Ltd / Harris Partnership
