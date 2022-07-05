News: Housing plan for fire-damaged former Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
Plans have been resubmitted to turn a former pub on the outskirts of Rotherham town centre into residential use.
The former Masons Arms on Wellgate has been vacant for a number of years, having most recently been used for retail use on the ground floor.
The fire-damaged property, which suffered a suspected arson in 2019, could be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO), if plans are approved by Rotherham Council.
Applicants, local firm, Al-Shafa Healthcare Limited, want to create ten studio flats on the first and second floors with the ground floor remaining as a commercial unit. Plans show that each room would have its own en-suite and a communal kitchen/lounge would be provided for the residents on each floor. Access to the residential units would be from the rear and some cycle storage is proposed.
Only minor external works are planned such as new windows and the cleaning and repairing of facades where necessary to retain the building characteristics.
The plans, drawn up by AK Innovative Design Solution Ltd, state: "The HMOs has been designed to use the existing building structure where possible, other than creating additional walls for creating ensuites etc.
"The proposed use of HMO residential use is an appropriate use and would provide high quality, accommodation for the future occupiers. The proposed HMO units would be of a much higher standard, in accordance with the Council’s HMO standard."
Plans to convert the building for retail use and an eight HMO flats above were approved in 2017 and ward councillors raised concerns regarding the parking provision for the future occupants of both residents and shop owners. The council considered that the proposed change of use would not result in a detrimental impact on highway safety as it is in a sustainable location in terms of public transport and all on street parking is regulated by the Council’s Parking Service.
Images: AK Innovative Design Solution Ltd
3 comments:
Good to see the building is coming back into use. Shame that it's more ghetto-like flats... It's not exactly like we're short of those. This was one of the most atmospheric pubs in town before it had its heart and soul ripped out!
Suppose we should be grateful that it's not being demolished.
Couldn't have put it better myself, Rotherham town centre is s ghetto,that's the polite description....I prefer cess-pit if humanity,where problems from around the world combine with locals with drug and alcohol problems....a bubbling cauldron,that could boil.over at any time!
Here's a better idea ,get it turned back into a wonderful pub that it once was...just to aggravate the locals who hate everything British!
