News: Housing plan for fire-damaged former Rotherham pub

Plans have been resubmitted to turn a former pub on the outskirts of Rotherham town centre into residential use.



The former Masons Arms on Wellgate has been vacant for a number of years, having most recently been used for retail use on the ground floor.



The fire-damaged property, which suffered a suspected arson in 2019, could be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO), if plans are approved by Rotherham Council.



Applicants, local firm, Al-Shafa Healthcare Limited, want to create ten studio flats on the first and second floors with the ground floor remaining as a commercial unit. Plans show that each room would have its own en-suite and a communal kitchen/lounge would be provided for the residents on each floor. Access to the residential units would be from the rear and some cycle storage is proposed.



Only minor external works are planned such as new windows and the cleaning and repairing of facades where necessary to retain the building characteristics.



The plans, drawn up by AK Innovative Design Solution Ltd, state: "The HMOs has been designed to use the existing building structure where possible, other than creating additional walls for creating ensuites etc.



"The proposed use of HMO residential use is an appropriate use and would provide high quality, accommodation for the future occupiers. The proposed HMO units would be of a much higher standard, in accordance with the Council’s HMO standard."



Plans to convert the building for retail use and an eight HMO flats above were approved in 2017 and ward councillors raised concerns regarding the parking provision for the future occupants of both residents and shop owners. The council considered that the proposed change of use would not result in a detrimental impact on highway safety as it is in a sustainable location in terms of public transport and all on street parking is regulated by the Council’s Parking Service.



Images: AK Innovative Design Solution Ltd