News: MetLase supports stainless steel sculpture artist
By Tom Austen
MetLase, a collaboration between Unipart and Rolls-Royce, is among the UK’s most cutting-edge technology manufacturers supporting sculptor Jacob Chandler with his commission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, MetLase is one of the UK's leading specialists in tooling, intelligent fixturing and components.
One Giant Leap for Humankind is a two and a half meter tall Stainless Steel sculpture of a para-athlete that has been installed in Birmingham New Street station in celebration of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, the cultural programme for the international sporting event.
MetLase provided precision laser cutting of material for the sculpture. Through years of continuous improvement, MetLase has mastered laser cutting to such an extent it allows the maximum known precision from the technology. Many different metals can be laser cut, and the parameters of the laser cutter are carefully adjusted according to the design.
Richard Gould, MetLase Sales and Business Development Manager, said: “We love the industrial automotive style of his pieces. It reflects our parent company’s markets and our own involvement in high-tech, mechanical engineering. We are proud to be associated with a piece that has such an important message.”
Jacob Chandler, added: "I've been able to work with some of the most amazing people and companies to make this project a reality. The support from all was really heartwarming. The world's changed significantly since this project got underway but the project was filled with so much passion from all parties that it really helped me get through dark times and realise that people on the whole are incredible."
The sculpture is linked to the Commonwealth with a toposcope denoting the direction and distance to each Commonwealth country. A QR code and webpage allows interaction with augmented reality artifacts.
