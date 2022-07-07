News: 450 home development at Waverley Waterside
By Tom Austen
Harworth Group plc, a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development and investment, has secured a residential land parcel sale at its Waverley site to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for £29m.
At Waverley in Rotherham, where Harworth is also based, the land sale will see the delivery of approximately 450 homes, of which over 30% will be affordable. This represents Harworth’s largest-ever serviced residential land sale by number of plots.
The new homes will represent Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ fifth phase at the site and will be situated adjacent to both Highwall Park and the Waverley Lake, benefitting from unique water frontage in an area of the development known as Waverley Waterfront.
Construction will follow a bespoke design code, devised in partnership between Harworth and Barratt and David Wilson Homes, that complements the existing Waverley development while maximising the amenity value of the area’s waterfront location. The development will include a pedestrianised promenade, further enhancing the site’s placemaking and connectivity.
Consultation is underway as a planning application is prepared.
A £10m deal at the Thoresby Vale development has also bee concluded with the same house buidlers and the sales conclude an active first half for Harworth’s residential developments, during which over 100% of its budgeted residential land sales for the year were completed, exchanged or under offer, and it also launched its first single family Build to Rent portfolio.
Andrew Blackshaw, Chief Operating Officer, Harworth Group plc, said: "Barratt and David Wilson Homes is a trusted and valued partner to Harworth, and we are pleased to be developing our relationship with these two significant land sales. Harworth is particularly well-placed in volatile markets as our serviced land provides housebuilders with a product which is de-risked and ready to build on from day one.
Ed Catchpole, Regional Director – Yorkshire & Central, Harworth Group plc, added: "“Barratt and David Wilson Homes has a proven track record of high-quality housing delivery at Harworth sites, and these transactions will help to further accelerate the build-out and placemaking at Waverley and Thoresby Vale. Both sites are also set to benefit from additional investment which will see the creation of new Build to Rent homes and local amenities."
Harworth website
Images: Harworth / Barratt / David Wilson
