News: Wentworth Woodhouse regeneration plans approved
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that cover the next phases of regeneration at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust rescued the Grade I listed architectural jewel from decline in 2017.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans for Wentworth's next phases in a programme of mixed-use regeneration, described as the most exciting and challenging heritage project of a generation, that will take up to two decades to deliver and will cost over £130m.
A proposed £5.1m regeneration project is set to provide jobs and training for the hospitality sector at the historic site.
Permission has been granted to convert part of the magnificent stables for use as a production kitchen and another part for a 120 cover café catering for visitors as they arrive and leave Wentworth Woodhouse. A plant room, staff rooms, toilets, office and visitor toilets are proposed in the upper storey.
A main production kitchen will deliver appropriate menus for the proposed café at the Camellia House and the existing kitchen within the mansion, which are both very limited due to size and will work well as satellite kitchens in the future.
As part of another £5m project, the Georgian Camellia House, home to some of the Western World’s oldest camellias, will be rescued and transformed into a cafe which will also serve as an evening events space.
The approved plans covers previously discussed aspects of the Camelia House restoration, plans to demolish a 1970s teaching accommodation block and a create a new 190 space car park and the resurfacing of Mews Court to create a pedestrian entrance to the stables, adjacent to the new car park.
The approval also regularises the opening of the buildings and garden to the public and for various uses such as guided tours, events, exhibitions, educational workshops and TV and movie filming until 2026.
The planning permission comes with a long list of conditions due to the listed status at the site.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
1 comments:
Come October when a huge number of people are going to be forced into fuel poverty, wouldn't money like this (and not just this one, all projects like this) be better spent on keeping people warm, fed and even alive? Priorities need to be sorted.
