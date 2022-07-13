News: Rotherham school to receive state of the art refurbishment
By Tom Austen
Wales High School in Rotherham has been successful in the next phase of the Government's School Rebuilding Programme.
61 schools across the country are set to receive state of the art rebuilds or refurbishments that will transform education for their pupils.
In his first announcement as Education Secretary, James Cleverly confirmed the investment to provide thousands of children access to new, modern classrooms as part of the Government's School Rebuilding Programme.
The projects will be backed by over £1bn of funding and Wales is the first school in Rotherham of the 161 total projects announced so far.
Work to deliver the projects will start immediately. It will include updating and modernising buildings, and creating state of the art facilities such as new sports halls, music rooms, science labs and dining areas.
Education Secretary James Cleverly said: "Our School Rebuilding Programme is already making a difference to the lives of pupils and their teachers. It is creating greener school sites that are fit for the future and that local communities can be proud of.
"We know how important it is to have high-quality school facilities. That is why we continue to invest billions in our rebuilding programme."
Wales High School will work with the Department for Education to agree on the educational design of the project and the timeframe for delivery.
The comprehensive school with sixth form is looking to create a school that "will replace what are now outdated and obsolete buildings with state-of-the-art facilities that future generations of our community will have the benefit."
Pepe Di’lasio, Headteacher at Wales high School, said: "I am absolutely delighted with today’s news. This is a historic moment for the young people, families, staff governors and wider community of Wales High School.
"For many years, the whole school community has been longing for an environment that meets the aspirations and ambitions that we share for one another and helps inspire the young people and future generations of our community. It is incredible to hear confirmation that our plans and dreams for a new school will finally be realised."
Alex Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said he was also delighted with the funding announcement. He said: "After extensive talks with the then Secretary of State for Education I am pleased to see Rother Valley benefiting from major refurbishment and rebuilding of the school. I look forward to seeing this over the coming months!"
£98m worth of Building Schools for the Future (BSF) projects at Abbey SEN, Aston, Hilltop SEN, Milton, Oakwood, St Pius and Swinton in Rotherham were stopped by the coalition government in 2010. Maltby Academy, progressed a major revamp in 2012 and later Oakwood High School made it onto the Priority School Building Programme (PSBP), carrying out a £12.2m refurbishment in 2016.
Wales High School website
Images: Wales High School
