News: Weekend closures at Parkway junction
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham to Sheffield A630 Parkway and M1 Junction 33 slip roads will have a series of weekend closures starting at the end of July and throughout August 2022 as improvement works continue.
The £46m final scheme, expected to finish in October 2022, will create three lanes in each direction from the Catcliffe Junction to the junction with the M1 with modifications to the M1 J33 roundabout. Both the northbound and southbound slip roads from the M1 to junction 33 will be expanded to four lanes in consultation with Highways England.
A 50mph speed limit will also be introduced.
From Friday 29 July 2022 – Monday 1 August 2022 and Friday 5 August 2022 – Monday 8 August 2022, the southbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm Fri to 6am Monday and will affect:
- M1 J33 South half of roundabout
- Rotherway Southbound
- M1 Southbound Entry Slip Road
- M1 Northbound Exit Slip Road
- A630 Rotherham Gateway Westbound
Drivers should avoid the area if they are travelling North onto the M1, or from Sheffield to Rotherham using the A630 Parkway. They will also not be able to exit the M1 from the southbound lanes from Sheffield or Leeds.
From Friday 12 August 2022 – Monday 15 August 2022 and Friday 19 August 2022 – Monday 22 August 2022, the northbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm Fri to 6am Monday and will affect:
- M1 J33 North half of roundabout
- M1 Southbound Exit Slip
- M1 Northbound Entry Slip
- A630 Rotherham Gateway Eastbound (including Poplar Way/ Europa Link Entry Slip Road at Catcliffe)
- Rotherway Northbound from M1 J33 to Rotherway roundabout
This means traffic will not be able to join the M1 going southbound or travel from Rotherham to Sheffield using the A630 Parkway. The slip road from the northbound direction will also not be available.
Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director for Planning, Regeneration and Transportation, Simon Moss, said: “The A630 Parkway is one of the major gateways between Rotherham and Sheffield, and also to the rest of the country via the M1. The scheme is aiming to make this gateway better for drivers, however this means some weekend closures in order for the next phase of the works to go ahead.
“I’d like to thank drivers, visitors and residents for their continued patience, and encourage them to plan their journeys ahead of the closures.”
The Council has been working alongside Balfour Beatty on the design of the A630 improvement scheme since early 2018 along with their strategic design partner WSP.
The improvements, which are being funded through Central Government from the Local Growth Fund, also include new street lighting, carriageway surfaces and signs to improve safety for drivers. The scheme is designed to stay within the existing highway boundary to avoid impacting adjacent land and properties. Drainage will be improved to create resilience to flooding in consultation with the Environment Agency and will include sympathetic landscaping with new trees and hedgerows where appropriate.
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps
