News: Council continues house building

Work is continuing on Rotherham Council’s major housing investment programme.



Plans for new homes on Council owned sites in Harthill and Canklow are proposed to be brought forward for development in 2022/23 as part of an additional £92m investment for housing growth over the next five years.



Since January 2018 the Council has delivered more than 300 new homes for Council rent or shared ownership, with a further 176 currently either under construction or in the process of being purchased.



Another 33 homes are planned to be built for Council rent across the council-owned sites in Harthill and Canklow, adding to more than 80 already agreed across small sites in East Herringthorpe, Thrybergh, Wingfield, Eastwood and elsewhere. Hundreds more could be purchased as part of private developments around the borough in coming years.



At Herringthorpe, the authority is working with Tolent Living for new housing on a number of garage sites.



At Eastwood, schemes have been designed to deliver 36 new council homes for rent across two council sites - at Netherfield Court focusing on generally larger family accommodation, and at York Road providing a mix of single-person and smaller family accommodation in view of its town centre gateway positioning.



The council is also progressing plans to access the Brownfield Housing Fund via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. It is developing five priority sites including three key strategic town centre sites.



The plans come as demand for affordable housing across the borough continues to increase in line with the rise in living costs.



Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Amy Brookes said: “Ensuring local residents have access to decent, affordable housing is a key priority for us. That’s why we set out ambitious plans for hundreds of new council homes, more than we have seen built in Rotherham for decades. That work goes on and these proposals mark the next stage of our investment which will help to secure the homes that Rotherham people need in every corner of our borough.



“While the current economic uncertainty poses a challenge to us, the cost of living crisis also reinforces the need to ensure that people have access to secure homes at a rent they can afford, and over the coming months and years these plans will help us to ensure those homes are available.”



Meanwhile, the council continues to make housing acquisitions. Contracts have been exchanged or due to exchange imminently for strategic acquisitions in Thorpe Hesley (22 homes), Aston (11 homes) and Treeton (14 homes). Negotiations are also well advanced for a further 66 new homes through strategic acquisitions.



Council’s Cabinet also approved the Housing Strategy for 2022-25. The strategy was first published in December 2012 and sets out the Council’s long term vision for housing in the borough until 2043.



A full programme through to 2025/26 to increase the number of new council homes is set to be presented to Cabinet in December.



Images: RMBC / Esh Construction