News: Furniture retailer in Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted to rearrange the units at a Rotherham retail park so that a Danish retail giant can expand.
Already one of the world's largest retail furniture groups, with more than 3,000 stores in 50 countries, JYSK opened at The Foundry Retail Park in 2014.
New plans show that JYSK wants to move next door to a larger vacant unit on the same retail park.
The application from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited is for a new 3,800 sq ft mezzanine level at Unit 8.
Selling "everything for the home," the brand entered the UK in 2008 and the Rotherham store was the first in South Yorkshire. It sells a range of beds, mattresses, duvets, sofas, dining table sets, housewares, home textiles and garden furniture all at affordable prices, thanks to clever and ethical global purchasing power.
If plans are approved, JYSK would go from a 8,600 sq ft unit to a 13,000 sq ft unit that has been vacant since Carpetright moved out in 2018.
The plans, drawn up by Montagu Evans, confirms: "The purpose of the application is to allow JYSK to relocate from their existing store in the adjacent Unit 7, to enable them to expand their offer at the site.
"The current store at Unit 7 employs around 7-8 full time members of staff. It is anticipated that this will increase to approximately 12 within the new store."
