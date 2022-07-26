News: Rotherham levelling up bid submitted

Rotherham Council has submitted a bid in the delayed second round of the government’s Levelling Up Fund.



Last year, Rotherham Council submitted three bids to the Government's £4.8 billion competitive fund that is being invested in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK.



Whilst the bids based on the town centre and the leisure economy were successful, and secured £40m for the borough, a bid based on Wath and Dinnington being designated as areas of growth in terms of new housing and employment, was knocked back.



Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford, has confirmed that a bid has been resubmitted. He said: "This is our second bite of the cherry in Dinnington and, after a concerted effort from Dinnington borough and town councillors and me, it reflects the needs of the community. It is an ambitious plan to overhaul our high street and markets and breathe life back into our town centre."



In Dinnington the borough council's first bid sought to secure £9.2m to carry out interventions that have a total cost of £14m.



The bid included new residential and retail with space for an indoor market. The outdoor market would be upgraded and sited within event space and upgraded public realm.



Feedback from Round 1 related to match funding and work has continued with the private sector.



Advertisement

The second bid is also to support £14m "to improve the markets, deal with blight and encourage business growth within our local economy."



In a letter to Sharon Kemp, the chief executive of Rotherham Council to formally endorse the bid, Stafford recognised that "robust discussions" had taken place with local leaders during the preparation of the bid but added: "I am confident that the bid put forward, after much work and collaboration, would provide a solid foundation on which to drive further improvement and redevelopment in the coming years and meet some of the objectives of the local plan."



Wentworth and Dearne MP has been critical of the government as its website for applications only become available some six weeks after it was supposed to launch.



Greg Clark, the newly appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "I am determined to press full steam ahead with levelling up communities across the United Kingdom.



"The Levelling Up Fund can provide the investment needed to make a project that communities have been dreaming of for years a reality.



"So I’m delighted to open applications for the second round of the Levelling Up Fund and I’m looking forward to seeing proposals that will make a positive impact on people’s lives."



In a change to the application process, MPs in Great Britain will now be able to provide support to two bids that benefit their constituencies in this round, rather than a single one. This recognises the fact that many MPs’ constituencies cover more than one council area.



The second round will look to build on the success of the round one, which saw £1.7 billion awarded to 105 successful projects across the UK.



Images: RMBC