News: Rotherham transport schemes in line for funding
By Tom Austen
A number of transport projects in Rotherham have secured funding from a Government settlement with South Yorkshire.
The Government has confirmed a delivery plan behind the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA's) allocation for transformative investment in the region’s transport network.
The City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) investment is on its way and £570m will bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system, enabling people to make public transport and walking and cycling their first choice for travel.
The plans will:
- Improve the buses network – giving buses priority on roads, provide better vehicles, stations and stops. It includes significant investment in electric buses and installing charging infrastructure at stations and on streets and depots across South Yorkshire to move towards a zero-emission fleet
- Deliver better active travel routes, so people can leave their cars at home for short journeys, by building more than 600 miles of new cycle lanes across the region
- Invest in tram, securing the first phase of investment in the renewal of Supertram
- Build and improve stations and platforms at the region’s rail stations
- Ease congestion, build new junctions and repair potholes on South Yorkshire’s roads.
The biggest projects (over £50m) are for the renewal of the Supertram network and Gateway East - a propsed railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which itself faces an uncertain future.
For Rotherham this includes projects such as a new station at Waverley, the creation of Active Travel neighbourhoods and replacing a number of roundabouts to improve pedestrian and cycle crossing.
One major scheme to miss out is a £30m new station on the mainline in Rotherham which is not being fully funded from the settlement.
In addition, South Yorkshire has already failed to secure government money for its ambitions plans for transforming bus services in the region.
At Waverley, a contribution from the CRSTS is for business case development work up to 2026. Work has been underway for a number of years through the Restoring Your Railway "Ideas Fund" for a new railway station on the Sheffield to Lincoln line at Waverley serving the new community and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Active Travel neighbourhoods are to be developed in Eastwood, Herringthorpe and Moorgate with the provision of measures to manage traffic volumes, traffic speeds and parking. More cycleways are proposed for Broom.
Also at Eastwood, widening and improvements are planned for Fitzwilliam Road between St Anne’s Roundabout and Mushroom Roundabout to provide an inbound bus lane and separate cycleways.
On Wickersley Road, a new bus lane and cycleways are set to be created along 2km of existing highway space.
At the roundabouts at Ickles, St Anne's, Worrygoose and Stag, new junctions are propsed with bus priority and improved pedestrian and cycle crossings. The aim is to deliver "bus passenger journey time savings, improved bus journey reliability, better walking & cycling journey ambiance and mode shift."
There is some "overprogramming" of the settlement for the possibility of some projects not progressing or needing CRSTS funds. A number of projects are on standby including 1km of bus lane along the A633 Warren Vale, the provision of cycleways in Hellaby and creating active travel neighbourhoods in Maltby and Brecks.
To be spent between now and 2027, the settlement consolidates funding from previous allocations of the Highways Maintenance Block, Potholes Fund and Integrated Transport Block. The SYMCA is expected to make a contribution of at least 15-20% of the funding granted for capital enhancements.
£5.375m is also available to work up the schemes to deliver as capital projects and the region will now work with the Government to agree the final schemes and outcomes.
Images: SYMCA
