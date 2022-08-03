News: Plans in for new Rotherham industrial units
By Tom Austen
The regeneration of the Templeborough area of Rotherham is continuing with proposals for another 40,000 sq ft of industrial space.
At one time the area was home to a massive steelworks, which at its peak, employed 10,000 people.
Still a key location for industry, the area has seen new commercial units spring up and is also home to the Fusion@Magna Business Centre, operated by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) - the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council.
The latest application is for 26 new units on brownfield land on Sheffield Road.
Close to the Symphony Group distribution centre and over the road from the power station, applicants, Mandale Construction, want to build on 0.24ha of scrubland where planning permission has previously been granted for the erection of five buildings to form eight office units.
New plans are for hybrid units, two-storeys in height and set out in three blocks. The ground floor of each unit comprises of an open plan space for the main B2/B8 functions of future occupants, whilst at first floor level there will be further floorspace which could be used as additional storage/ancillary office space.
The main entrance point would be from Sheffield Road.
Advertisement
The plans drawn up by ELG, state: "The applicant has extensive experience delivering commercial premises throughout the north of England and has completed similar developments, comprising of the units hereby proposed, which have proved to be highly desirable premises for SMEs (small and midsized enterprises).
"The proposed hybrid units have been designed so that the internal configuration provides flexible commercial spaces which would suit a plethora of commercial operators."
Templeborough is undergoing a multimillion pound regeneration project with the council set to use around £6.5m from the Town Deal to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
The shortage of steel to make shells during the First World War led to the construction of the Templeborough Steelworks that was completed in 1916. The works had 11 open-hearth furnaces, and three more were added later. Templeborough's 14 chimneys became known as the "Fourteen Sisters," a famous Rotherham landmark.
The works became known as "Steelos" after the owners Steel, Peech and Tozer. It was the largest open-hearth melting shop in Europe and being so vast, it stretched for a mile on both sides of the road. Navigation was by landmarks and the steelmaking process started at the "Sheffield End" and the finishing took place at the "Rotherham End."
Images: Google Maps
At one time the area was home to a massive steelworks, which at its peak, employed 10,000 people.
Still a key location for industry, the area has seen new commercial units spring up and is also home to the Fusion@Magna Business Centre, operated by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) - the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council.
The latest application is for 26 new units on brownfield land on Sheffield Road.
Close to the Symphony Group distribution centre and over the road from the power station, applicants, Mandale Construction, want to build on 0.24ha of scrubland where planning permission has previously been granted for the erection of five buildings to form eight office units.
New plans are for hybrid units, two-storeys in height and set out in three blocks. The ground floor of each unit comprises of an open plan space for the main B2/B8 functions of future occupants, whilst at first floor level there will be further floorspace which could be used as additional storage/ancillary office space.
The main entrance point would be from Sheffield Road.
Advertisement
The plans drawn up by ELG, state: "The applicant has extensive experience delivering commercial premises throughout the north of England and has completed similar developments, comprising of the units hereby proposed, which have proved to be highly desirable premises for SMEs (small and midsized enterprises).
"The proposed hybrid units have been designed so that the internal configuration provides flexible commercial spaces which would suit a plethora of commercial operators."
Templeborough is undergoing a multimillion pound regeneration project with the council set to use around £6.5m from the Town Deal to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
The shortage of steel to make shells during the First World War led to the construction of the Templeborough Steelworks that was completed in 1916. The works had 11 open-hearth furnaces, and three more were added later. Templeborough's 14 chimneys became known as the "Fourteen Sisters," a famous Rotherham landmark.
The works became known as "Steelos" after the owners Steel, Peech and Tozer. It was the largest open-hearth melting shop in Europe and being so vast, it stretched for a mile on both sides of the road. Navigation was by landmarks and the steelmaking process started at the "Sheffield End" and the finishing took place at the "Rotherham End."
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
That's great news. They can add to the existing units down there that have never been occupied in 15 years.
Why don't they get some house built around there instead of building on farmland and destroying environment?
Post a Comment