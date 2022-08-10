News: South Yorkshire councils working together on Eurovision bid
By Tom Austen
Sheffield is bidding to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
The BBC has described it as "one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023” and would follow on from Sheffield and Rotherham both recently being host cities for the UEFA Women's Euros.
The broadcaster recently accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.
The EBU explored a number of options with UA: PBC, but after extensive consultation made the decision that it wouldn’t be possible for next year’s event to be held in Ukraine.
With the bidding process underway to find a host city, Sheffield Council has confirmed a bid and that it is working with fellow South Yorkshire authorities.
Cllr. Julie Grocutt, Deputy Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee at Sheffield Council, said: “Sheffield is honoured to be bidding to be the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. While Sheffield will be the Host City, we have come together in solidarity as a region to support our bid, drawing on the assets and strengths of our communities across South Yorkshire. As a region we are proposing the Utilita Sheffield Arena as the hosting venue.
"We are working in partnership with Sheffield City Trust, SYMCA [South Yorkshire mayoral Combined Authority], Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham councils to deliver the bid application requirements and continue to demonstrate our capability and aspiration to deliver this international event on behalf of the Ukrainian people.
“Sheffield would be a fantastic host city and it would be exciting to work with our partners across the region on a huge celebration of Ukrainian and South Yorkshire culture and music. It would undoubtedly benefit the whole region and our Ukraine communities. We would be proud to bring the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to the region in solidarity with Ukraine.”
The selection of the host city will be determined by the BBC and the EBU in a two-stage process. To be considered, any potential candidates must meet a set of minimum standards that demonstrate they have the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity.
The BBC has confirmed that the final decision will be based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements, as well as availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event such as the Eurovision Song Contest.
Last year the EBU’s criteria was based on providing a venue able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators (as well as a press centre), that should be within easy reach of an international airport and with ample hotel accommodation.
Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity."
The 2022 competition reached over 180 million viewers on TV and digital platforms.
Eurovision website
Images: EBU
Eurovision website
Images: EBU
4 comments:
Pmsl.... Sheffield the country's most deluded city!Full of self importance,when in reality it's a third division city...bit like one of its football teams!
So basically Sheffield wants to get the Eurovision Song Contest-but wants it’s neighbours though the South Yorks mayoral authority to chip in ?
There are many more priorities then give money to this, Do not give one penny of my money to this waste of valuable finances!
Huge waste of money even bidding for this never mind the event itself! Why aren't the tax payers even consulted on this?
Looking at the odds, Sheffield appears to be a rank outsider. I think it will probably go to Manchester or Glasgow. One thing that will always go against Sheffield's bid is the poor road infrastructure, lack of facilities around the arena etc.
But on the plus side, it's got a lot more going for it than the cultural vacuum that is Leeds!
Post a Comment