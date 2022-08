News: Development to start at massive new Rotherham warehouse

Images: Panattoni

Rotherham Council recently approved a reserved matters planning application for two facilities adjacent to junction 1 of the M18, one of 630,000 sq ft, which will be one of the largest-ever speculative logistics buildings in the north of England, and a smaller 80,000 sq ft facility.Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" on former greenbelt land at Hellaby in 2020 and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs. Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site, gained approval for changes to the plans and reserved matters. Panattoni said that it will commence speculative development of the two units in August, with completion expected in July 2023. They will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’.Dan Burn, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This nationally significant development reaffirms our commitment to a significant speculative development programme in the UK this year and we are very pleased to now be able to progress with the delivery of the scheme.“We would like to thank Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for the proactive way in which they have helped to facilitate the development and we look forward to working with them over the coming months as construction progresses.”Letting agents for the 40-acre Panattoni Park are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank. Lichfields advised Panattoni on the planning application.Over 100 objections were recieved regarding the latest plans including from Bramley Parish Council. The application was a reserved matters application to assess the matters reserved in the determination of the outline application. It focused on appearance and landscaping and meant that most of the reasons for objection had already been assessed in the original outline application.