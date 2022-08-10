News: Development to start at massive new Rotherham warehouse
By Tom Austen
Work is due to start this month on a huge distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham.
Rotherham Council recently approved a reserved matters planning application for two facilities adjacent to junction 1 of the M18, one of 630,000 sq ft, which will be one of the largest-ever speculative logistics buildings in the north of England, and a smaller 80,000 sq ft facility.
Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" on former greenbelt land at Hellaby in 2020 and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs. Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site, gained approval for changes to the plans and reserved matters.
Panattoni said that it will commence speculative development of the two units in August, with completion expected in July 2023. They will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’.
Dan Burn, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This nationally significant development reaffirms our commitment to a significant speculative development programme in the UK this year and we are very pleased to now be able to progress with the delivery of the scheme.
“We would like to thank Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for the proactive way in which they have helped to facilitate the development and we look forward to working with them over the coming months as construction progresses.”
Letting agents for the 40-acre Panattoni Park are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank. Lichfields advised Panattoni on the planning application.
Over 100 objections were recieved regarding the latest plans including from Bramley Parish Council. The application was a reserved matters application to assess the matters reserved in the determination of the outline application. It focused on appearance and landscaping and meant that most of the reasons for objection had already been assessed in the original outline application.
Panattoni website
Images: Panattoni
10 comments:
Two words.Enviromental destruction .World's on fire,yet idiots bury head in sand....suppose it's to late anyhow.RIP earth.
It's an absolute disgrace this abomination is being built. The roads can't accommodate it, so close to people's homes and an increase in emissions in an already over polluted area. RMBC should hang their heads in shame. Disgusting doesn't even come close! This is way worse than HS2 in my opinion!
If the land had been used for a set of wind turbines it wouldn't have got anywhere near passing planning permission, it beggers belief!
'Over 100 objections were recieved regarding the latest plans including from Bramley Parish Council'. So the people paying RMBCs planning departments wages decided to ignore them., top form! I'll show you my backside if these warehouses employ 250 people never mind the ridiculous 1000 figure been quoted!
Completely agree, RMBC showing such a lack of foresight. Bring in the buck now and fingers crossed the future will be OK Selling their soul on the off chance a business will take this on. It won't happen and they'll ruin 'ex' Green land in the process We pay these guys wages, it's abhorrent!
I want RMBC to show me the process of how greenbelt land can be so quickly turned into something so polluting and such a blot on the landscape. Can council's do what they like now not matter what residents say? What's the point in a process where people can object if they're completely ignored?
So the last paragraph basically confirms RMBC didn't care one bit about the objections! So took the side of a business 'hoping' to fill these warehouses over it own tax payers. Over 100 objections! To something I dare bet they kept as quiet as possible.
I feel for the families across the road in Hellaby having to put up with this, no thought has gone into how this will disrupt their lives or harm their health. Poor choice from the planners
This is a joke, right? Theres a purpose built White Rose Way and a purpose built junction 29a for this kind of warehouse., not right next to an already existing residential area! Oh and whilst we're at it there's also the Hellaby industrial Estate?
No use moaning,if you don't want things built,get on site ,cause disruption,target the councillors who passed it, demonstrate outside there homes,fight fire with fire
Post a Comment