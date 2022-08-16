News: New tenant eyes up empty Rotherham retail unit
By Tom Austen
Wren Kitchens has recently applied to Rotherham Council for planning permission that would enable new signage on a prominent unit at a popular retail destination.
Plans are for three replacement illuminated fascia signs and three replacement non-illuminated flag signs at Unit 4b at Parkgate Shopping.
Founded in 2009, Wren Kitchens is described as the UK’s number one kitchen retailer and the UK's fastest growing bricks and mortar retailer. It utilises cutting edge technology, modern transport fleets, integrated systems and inspirational showrooms. Turnover was up 15% to £703m in 2021 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping stores and showrooms closed.
Just before the first lockdown in 2020, the company applied for signage for the vacant 15,000 sq ft unit formerly home to Mothercare but a move never materialised. The unit was subsequently snapped up by JD Sports.
With manufacturing operations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, where it designs, manufactures and delivers over 2,000 kitchens every single week, Wren now has over 100 showrooms.
If plans are approved it would be a step toward Wren taking over the 16,336 sq ft unit that is currently listed as under offer by agents, Edgerley Simpson Rowe.
Vacant for over a year, the unit was previously occupied by Outfit.
Outfit was the out-of-town store brand within the Arcadia group which brought together brands such as Topshop and Burton. Arcadia went into administration in 2020.
The Rotherham Wren Kitchens showroom has been at the nearby Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.
Wren kitchens website
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
Not really sort of tenant that fits in on a retail park,hardly your usual part of a shopping trip,nip for some clothes and maybe a bite to eat....oh and I'll just nip and get a new kitchen!
The majority of Wrens showrooms are in retail parks, as is their current Rotherham location so clearly this works
"Not really the sort of tenant that fits in on a retail park"? Are you for real?
Post a Comment