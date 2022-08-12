News: New Rotherham hotel set to be called "Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield"
By Tom Austen
A new 150 bedroom hotel being built in Rotherham has a management company in place and is set to be called Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield. It is due to open in Spring 2023.
Rothbiz reported last year that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
Leading independent hotel management company, RBH Hospitality Management, has been appointed by Stapleford Ventures Ltd to operate the new Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.
The new-build property will include a brasserie restaurant, as well as a fitness centre and meeting facilities. It will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents, and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Advertisement
The signing marks the further strengthening of RBH’s Marriott portfolio as the company’s fifth Courtyard by Marriott, and ninth overall Marriott opening in recent years, following the launch of The Westin London City in November - Marriott’s 1000th EMEA opening. The opening will closely follow the launch of the new AC by Marriott Glasgow, also scheduled to open in Spring 2023. As well as operating the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield, RBH has also been selected to provide technical assistance and IT Project Management throughout the build phase of the project.
David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management, said: "This new hotel is a great addition to our 2023 pipeline and a reflection of the continued success in our growth strategy. We are delighted to have forged a new relationship with Stapleford Ventures, a family-run business led by Neil Searle, that importantly holds a similar culture and set of values to our own and we look forward to growing our partnership together.”
Neil Searle, Managing Director of Stapleford Ventures, added: "We are excited to bring the first Marriott-branded hotel to the Sheffield area and to be working alongside RBH who we know will bring a depth of experience to the project. Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield will be a great addition to the area, offering the perfect destination for business travellers in light of its proximity to the business park, as well as for leisure visitors. Plans are well underway and we look forward to opening this fantastic property in partnership with RBH and Marriott in 2023.”
Courtyard by Marriott website
Images: S R Davis
Rothbiz reported last year that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
Leading independent hotel management company, RBH Hospitality Management, has been appointed by Stapleford Ventures Ltd to operate the new Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.
The new-build property will include a brasserie restaurant, as well as a fitness centre and meeting facilities. It will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents, and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Advertisement
The signing marks the further strengthening of RBH’s Marriott portfolio as the company’s fifth Courtyard by Marriott, and ninth overall Marriott opening in recent years, following the launch of The Westin London City in November - Marriott’s 1000th EMEA opening. The opening will closely follow the launch of the new AC by Marriott Glasgow, also scheduled to open in Spring 2023. As well as operating the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield, RBH has also been selected to provide technical assistance and IT Project Management throughout the build phase of the project.
David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management, said: "This new hotel is a great addition to our 2023 pipeline and a reflection of the continued success in our growth strategy. We are delighted to have forged a new relationship with Stapleford Ventures, a family-run business led by Neil Searle, that importantly holds a similar culture and set of values to our own and we look forward to growing our partnership together.”
Neil Searle, Managing Director of Stapleford Ventures, added: "We are excited to bring the first Marriott-branded hotel to the Sheffield area and to be working alongside RBH who we know will bring a depth of experience to the project. Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield will be a great addition to the area, offering the perfect destination for business travellers in light of its proximity to the business park, as well as for leisure visitors. Plans are well underway and we look forward to opening this fantastic property in partnership with RBH and Marriott in 2023.”
Courtyard by Marriott website
Images: S R Davis
6 comments:
Is this hotel going to be used for immigrants like the Ibis at Bramley? Not that I'm against immigrants, I'd just like the council to keep me informed of what's happening in my village.
Just where does Sheffield finish and Rotherham start?.
Joke ..and Rotherham council stand by and let it happen with out any response.Ive said some of time Rotherham should play Sheffield at it own game,by claiming Meadowhall as Rotherham,same goes for or Sheffield arena.
Careful anonymous they'll be labelling you "waist"...I'm fr Bramley too and I don't give a hoot about labelling,I'll say it as it is,I don't want these immigrants in area,lowering standards of area,and while we're at it,why not house our own homeless including the many ex servicemen with issues,?
Rotherham doesn’t exist anymore it’s just a suberb of Sheffield
RMBC it should be a pre-requisite that any business setting up in Rotherham MUST say they are in Rotherham otherwise tell them to go to Sheffield. This is how you lose your identity. Boundary Mills is another one. It should be stopped. Waverley is in Rotherham. I went to a meeting in Waverley when top professionals addressed the meeting as though we were in Sheffield. However, a top official of Harworth Estates also addressed the meeting and put everyone right by explaining we are in Rotherham and not Sheffield. Good on him.
Post a Comment