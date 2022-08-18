News: Contracts exchanged for new Rotherham hotel
By Tom Austen
The UK’s second largest hotel chain, Travelodge, has solidified its commitment to anchoring the Forge Island regeneration scheme in Rotherham town centre.
Forge Island is a Council-owned site which sits between the River Don and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal. Led by Muse Developments, it will host a new leisure scheme with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and beverage (F&B) outlets and car parking. It is set to be completed in 2024.
In 2021, Rothbiz reoprted that the hotel chain had exchanged a deal with Muse Developments and Rotherham Council to join The Arc Cinema as anchor tenants at Forge Island.
Now Travelodge today has confirmed that it has agreed contracts with Muse Developments and Rotherham Council to develop a 69-room hotel which will be Rotherham’s first Travelodge hotel.
In a recent announcement, hotel bosses said that the North East remains a key growth area and they are actively looking for a further 16 hotel sites across the region - kickstarted by the new Rotherham deal. The expansion programme could represent an investment of around £160m for third party investors and create 400 new jobs. The chain has built up a number of partnerships with local authorities with the deals helping to unlock major redevelopment, create jobs, boost the local economy and provide a long term income stream for councils.
The approved plans are for a four storey hotel at the north of the Forge Island site, designed with a metal top and brick base in grey. It is likely that the new Rotherham hotel will be in Travelodge's new-build budget luxe hotel brand. It has also been confirmed that it will incorporate the new Bar Café concept offering unlimited breakfast, tasty evening meals and fresh barista coffee.
Earlier this year, Travelodge announced it is evolving its core brand product to a new budget-luxe premium look and feel design - whilst maintaining its great value price proposition. The new budget-luxe design includes all the low cost efficiencies you would expect from Travelodge but with the added benefit of thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches throughout its interiors.
Advertisement
The new Travelodge budget-luxe design includes a timeless classic, elegant style reception which is the hub of the hotel. A next generation room which has been smartly devised to create a multi-dimensional space by utilising the new luxurious signature Travelodge navy blue colour for the R&R (resting and relaxing) section of the room and a serene colour palette for the functional and energising side of the room to work and get ready.
The Bar Cafe restaurant features a contemporary design, with key statement features and a warm relaxing ambiance. The restaurant offers distinctive zones designed to suit the needs of business and leisure travellers. These include counter seating with built-in USB and laptop power for those working outside the room, dining zones with intimate booths and dining benches for groups. Situated in the heart of the Bar Café is a stylish statement bar which offers a selection of wines, popular spirits and a range of ales.
The Travelodge budget-luxe design also includes a number of sustainable initiatives. This includes the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life. The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles. Every ten of these bottles which are recycled rather than being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours. The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.
Steve Bennett, Chief Property & Development Officer at Travelodge, said: “2022 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Travelodge, as we launch our new premium look and feel budget-luxe Travelodge design hotels and expand our estate with new hotels and in-house restaurants . We are seeking to continue this expansion with plans for more than 75 new Travelodge hotels throughout the UK over the next five years, which will create around 2,000 new jobs.”
"As we look to the future, the long-term prospects for low-cost hotels remain strong. Britain has become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, supporting our plans to expand our hotel network. It is also an interesting time for the property sector; as the Covid pandemic has accelerated major change and opened opportunities for us to take Travelodge to new locations. We are very excited by the next phase of our expansion plan, which will see us deliver more choices in more places than ever before.”
Travelodge website
Images: Muse / Travelodge
Forge Island is a Council-owned site which sits between the River Don and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal. Led by Muse Developments, it will host a new leisure scheme with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and beverage (F&B) outlets and car parking. It is set to be completed in 2024.
In 2021, Rothbiz reoprted that the hotel chain had exchanged a deal with Muse Developments and Rotherham Council to join The Arc Cinema as anchor tenants at Forge Island.
Now Travelodge today has confirmed that it has agreed contracts with Muse Developments and Rotherham Council to develop a 69-room hotel which will be Rotherham’s first Travelodge hotel.
In a recent announcement, hotel bosses said that the North East remains a key growth area and they are actively looking for a further 16 hotel sites across the region - kickstarted by the new Rotherham deal. The expansion programme could represent an investment of around £160m for third party investors and create 400 new jobs. The chain has built up a number of partnerships with local authorities with the deals helping to unlock major redevelopment, create jobs, boost the local economy and provide a long term income stream for councils.
The approved plans are for a four storey hotel at the north of the Forge Island site, designed with a metal top and brick base in grey. It is likely that the new Rotherham hotel will be in Travelodge's new-build budget luxe hotel brand. It has also been confirmed that it will incorporate the new Bar Café concept offering unlimited breakfast, tasty evening meals and fresh barista coffee.
Earlier this year, Travelodge announced it is evolving its core brand product to a new budget-luxe premium look and feel design - whilst maintaining its great value price proposition. The new budget-luxe design includes all the low cost efficiencies you would expect from Travelodge but with the added benefit of thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches throughout its interiors.
Advertisement
The new Travelodge budget-luxe design includes a timeless classic, elegant style reception which is the hub of the hotel. A next generation room which has been smartly devised to create a multi-dimensional space by utilising the new luxurious signature Travelodge navy blue colour for the R&R (resting and relaxing) section of the room and a serene colour palette for the functional and energising side of the room to work and get ready.
The Bar Cafe restaurant features a contemporary design, with key statement features and a warm relaxing ambiance. The restaurant offers distinctive zones designed to suit the needs of business and leisure travellers. These include counter seating with built-in USB and laptop power for those working outside the room, dining zones with intimate booths and dining benches for groups. Situated in the heart of the Bar Café is a stylish statement bar which offers a selection of wines, popular spirits and a range of ales.
The Travelodge budget-luxe design also includes a number of sustainable initiatives. This includes the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life. The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles. Every ten of these bottles which are recycled rather than being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours. The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.
Steve Bennett, Chief Property & Development Officer at Travelodge, said: “2022 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Travelodge, as we launch our new premium look and feel budget-luxe Travelodge design hotels and expand our estate with new hotels and in-house restaurants . We are seeking to continue this expansion with plans for more than 75 new Travelodge hotels throughout the UK over the next five years, which will create around 2,000 new jobs.”
"As we look to the future, the long-term prospects for low-cost hotels remain strong. Britain has become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, supporting our plans to expand our hotel network. It is also an interesting time for the property sector; as the Covid pandemic has accelerated major change and opened opportunities for us to take Travelodge to new locations. We are very excited by the next phase of our expansion plan, which will see us deliver more choices in more places than ever before.”
Travelodge website
Images: Muse / Travelodge
0 comments:
Post a Comment