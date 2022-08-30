News: Rotherham pub reopens after £250,000 makeover





At Hooton Roberts, the 16th century, Grade II listed manor house which was built as a home for the first Earl of Strafford, Sir Thomas Wentworth, now offers a quality home-from-home experience with tasty fresh menus for all the family to enjoy. As well as new furniture and fittings inside and out, the bar menu has been extended.



The Earl of Stafford is part of the Stonegate Pub Company - the UK's largest pub company that operates around 4,800 managed, leased and tenanted pubs. It sits within the company's "Classic Inns" brand.



General Manager at the Earl of Strafford, James Mault is thrilled with the new-look pub. He said: “This is such a special pub, with so much history and charm, and now it is even better! We have carefully balanced all the original features and character of this lovely building with a touch of comfort. Everything here is about quality – great fresh food and drinks with the best service. That goes for everyone including our four-legged friends who will like our very own Dog Bar!



“Attention to detail has been key in the short month-long closure, so every aspect of the food, drink, service, kitchen, bar and dining (inside and out) are now fantastic. This is a special pub in a wonderful location and it’s ready to serve Hooton Roberts and further afield for many more years to come. It’s an exciting next chapter for this amazing historic building.”



After years running pubs, James settled in Rotherham 13 years ago. He said: “I have always enjoyed running local community pubs, they are rewarding and I really like the family feel they have. The Earl of Strafford has a great atmosphere and is warm and welcoming. When I am not here you will probably see me with my children and walking my dog, Wesley. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this brilliant family-friendly pub (furry, four-legged friends, as well!).”



Local MP, John Healey, recenlt paid a visit. The Wentworth and Dearne MP, said: “The Earl of Strafford is a pub I have known for decades and it was a real pleasure to see its transformation first hand. The team at Stonegate really has paid attention to detail with the renovation and the pub has a very welcoming atmosphere. It’s the best I’ve seen it looking for some time and I’m glad to see that it is being managed well.



“It was a pleasure to meet the team behind The Earl of Stafford, they were very enthusiastic about the future of the pub and its place in the community. I look forward to calling into the Earl of Strafford for a meal in the future.”



Earl of Strafford website



The historic Earl of Strafford in Rotherham has reopened after a £250,000 makeover serving the best in classic country pub food and drinks, just as it has done for hundreds of years.