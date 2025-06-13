News: Board back Barrel & Bean at Brecks
By Tom Austen
The planning board at Rotherham Council has voted to approve plans that will enable a craft ale and coffee house to open in a vacant commercial building.
Rothbiz reported in March on plans for "Barrel & Bean" on Wickersley Road, an idea that was brewing among eight friends who envisioned a local craft ale bar providing quality cask and keg ales in a relaxed setting.
The change of use application is to use the ground floor of a former dental training facility for the café/bar area with the lower ground floor at the rear as a storage and preparation area. The first floor area would remain as a separate flat.
27 letters were received regarding the application, 11 letters objecting and 16 in support. Nearby occupiers raised concerns over potential negative effects on adjacent businesses through noise and disturbance, parking and access.
The applicant, Anthony Marples, has stated that acoustic separation measures will be carried out to ensure minimal disruption to the residential accommodation above and no outdoor seating or live/amplified music is proposed.
The council's environmental health department has asked for conditions to limit the impact, adding: "Noise from vocals is extremely difficult to control especially in drinking establishments where alcohol is served until late evening."
The applicant has agreed to the imposition of conditions to restrict the hours of use and hours of deliveries, and to exclude external drinking or seating areas. Soundproofing is also planned.
Opening hours would be Sundays to Wednesdays 9am until 9pm, Thursdays 9am until 9:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 9am until 10:30pm.
Council planners said that the proposal would bring an empty unit back into use and provide services for the local community, adding: "It is considered that the proposal would provide a service to local residents by providing a community meeting space and many letters in support of the application as a community facility have been received from the general public in the local area."
Mr Marples told the planning board: "We are proposing the opening of a small microbar, specialising in real ale speciality beers, coffees, teas and cakes operating until 9pm / 10 pm daily. Focusing on real ales differentiates us from typical pub venues and attracts a clientele appreciative of quality beverages in a relaxed setting.
"The target demographic is the more mature generation that prioritises quiet conversation and an ealry closing time is central to our commitment to minimising disturbance.
“The Brecks currently lacks a dedicated, quiet and welcoming venue like this, and the presence of a well run microbar adds to the diversity and vibrancy of local amenities.”
“We understand that residents may have concerns about noise, disorder and parking, and the establishment is low noise by design."
The planning board voted unanimously to approve the application.
Images: Google Maps
I'm looking forward to this opening!
