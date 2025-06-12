News: £400,000 for prominent Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
The freehold of a public house in Rotherham has gone up for sale following a period of inactivity.
Occupying a prominent spot on Kimberworth's High Street, the large, imposing pub comes with restaurant dining to the rear and first floor function room.
According to CAMRA, the pub was acquired by national operator Stonegate and was extensively refurbished before reopening in August 2022. It closed before reopening again in 2024 alongside Maisha Spice, which specialised in Indian style cuisine. It is currently closed.
Stonegate's parent company, TDR Capital, had £2.6 billion of debts, even before it made a £250m shareholder contribution into the pub co last year. GMB Union had been warning that the financial sitaution at TDR could lead to Stonegate’s collapse that would put 4,400 pubs and thousands of jobs at risk.
Savills was appointed to help dispose of a portfolio of 20 pubs last year.
The marketing for the Green Dragon states: "The property comprises a detached, two storey public house of brick elevations, partially rendered, set beneath a pitched tile covered roof. To the side and rear, there is a large single storey flat roof extension.
"Externally to the rear, there is a beer garden with a children’s play area. Beer patio to the side and single storey out building. To the front, there is car parking for approximately 20 vehicles.
"Overall, the property extends to 0.57 acres."
Unconditional offers over £400,000 plus VAT are being invited.
Whilst being up for sale, Stonegate is still advertising the pub as part of its Retail Partnership Tenancy scheme with operators expected to pay a reduced rent of £12,000 per annum. with the pub's forecasted annual turnover of £245,491.
Stonegate's ad says: "The Green Dragon occupies a prominent position on the main through road of Kimberworth. Benefitting from a good-sized car park and secure beer garden, the pub has historically been at the heart of the local community.
"Internally the décor is clean and well maintained throughout, and the pub has recently benefited from a full external redecoration and new signage scheme. The two function rooms can also cater for business meetings and private parties and the main bar area has a number of TV screens where you can keep up to date with all the major sporting events."
Stonegate website
Images: Savills
1 comments:
Anywhere with Live, Laugh, Love as part of the decor deserves to fail.
Post a Comment