News: Something sweet set for Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Signs are that the UK's number one dessert restaurant is opening in Rotherham town centre - at the Forge Island leisure scheme.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets.
After a previous deal failed to materialise, Vetro Lounge opened in April with Sygnature Dish set to open its doors this summer.
Now the standalone unit, designed for a café on the main pedestrian route to Forge Island from town, looks to have finally found a tenant.
Heavenly Desserts, which is creating must-visit spots for both dessert and brunch lovers accross the UK, has applied for new signage on the empty unit.
Promising not just dessert but an immersive experience, each of the operator's restaurants feature beautifully designed, unique interiors, perfect for every occasion. Expect elegant decor, warm hospitality, and signature handcrafted desserts and brunch items.
The menu features innovative desserts including signature dishes such as the Croffle and experimental dessert tapas inspired from all corners of the world.
Since opening in 2008, the brand has been expanding through franchising and now has over 50+ locations in the UK. The closest branch currently is on Division Street in Sheffield city centre.
If plans are approved, Heavenly Desserts would transform the 1,500 sq unit that sits between Forge Island and Corporation Street.
Work is underway to improve the public realm on Corporation Street alongside Upper Millgate and the creation of new greenspace called Riverside Gardens.
The scheme will boast soft landscaped terraces, a riverside walk offering views of the River Don, natural play for children, new seating and improvements to footpaths and public spaces along Corporation Street, helping to make road crossings shorter. The work will also enable cyclists to travel in both directions on Corporation Street.
Rothbiz reported that that company got into financial difficulties a year after they'd signed that pre-let agreement with Rotherham Council and were unable to bring its brands to Rotherham.
Images: Heavenly Desserts / Google Maps
2 comments:
Sweet news!
There's one in a Sheffield, it's got really naff blingy gold decor. Properly over the top.
