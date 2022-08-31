News: Planning granted for 70-home development in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Avant Homes is set to bring 70 homes to Rotherham, after planning permission was granted by Rotherham Council for a new £20.7m development.
Named Brecks Lane Park, the 7.25-acre site is situated in Brecks. The development will feature a selection of three and four-bedroom homes across eight of Avant's most popular house designs.
Of the 70 new-build homes, 25% have been designated to affordable housing with Avant Homes also committing to a community contribution of more than £220,000 towards local education and transport, including bus services and sustainable travel.
Work is set to commence on the development in September, with the showhome expected to open at the end of March next year. The first homes are due to be ready for occupation in spring 2023. Overall, the development is expected to take two years to complete and will create hundreds of jobs.
Reserved matters were recently approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council. 40 objections were received and outline permission for housing on the agricultural land was approved in 2019. The recent approval includes an education contribution.
Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: "We're very pleased that planning permission has been granted to deliver Brecks Lane Park, allowing us to bring 70 high-quality homes to Rotherham."
Avant Homes' acquisition of Rotherham's Brecks Lane extends the housebuilder's existing presence in the town following years of success during the regeneration of Waverley, also in Rotherham.
Previously, the housebuilder has acquired six parcels of land at Waverley delivering almost 400 homes including its current Sorby Park development, which is set to deliver 144 homes.
Alastair added: "Rotherham is a thriving town and as we've seen with our previous developments in Waverley, there is a real demand for attainable, design-led homes for modern family living. We're excited to move forward with our plans on Brecks Lane with work set to start in in September."
Images: Avant
2 comments:
The affordable homes bit makes me laugh, reality's not sunk in yet,with rising interest rates and global economic collapse on horizon ,no homes will be affordable,people will be losing homes they're already in ...seems to me they simply building houses to sit empty...oh and to keep builders in work for time been,wait while the reality hits and see how many of these developments get completed!
Same old Council when it comes to development. There are lots of known problems with this site, and when you add in the other developments around the Brecks, it seems RMBC are hell bent on making it impossible for our children to get places at schools or visit a doctor.
But hurrah for Avant Homes who have managed to destroy yet another little piece of our precious greenbelt for the sake of a few badly designed shoebox mansions.
At some point the penny will drop with RMBC that these homes will use the same public services as all the other developments nearby that they've approved.
The planners that approved this scheme should be tarred and feathered!
