News: AES subsidiary lands £8m of orders
By Tom Austen
The reliability consultants AVT Reliability Limited (AVTR), a fully owned subsidiary of AES Engineering, based in Rotherham, have landed £8m of new orders globally for its Cloud/Internet of Things and Remote Data Centre (RDC) business, collectively branded as Machine Sentry.
This technology allows UK-based reliability engineers to collect and monitor data on the health of factory machinery all over the world, in order to ensure reliable performance, avoiding breakdowns and potential environmental accidents.
Clients are provided with detailed tools to monitor industrial equipment from anywhere in the world, supported by engineers in Rotherham.
The largest contract is for the remote collection and analysis of data on off-shore platforms. Other significant wins have been in the USA in Pulp and Paper, a UK based water authority and a 24 plant global roll-out in the cement industry.
Advertisement
A recent installation in Togo, Africa at a facility that had never previously engaged in Condition Monitoring demonstrated how quickly a plant can be surveyed, gateways and wireless internet of things Machine Sentry sensors installed and training provided.
Chris Rea, Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, the holding company of both the AVTR and AESSEAL groups, said: "This technology means that it is both practical and cost effective to deliver a Condition Monitoring solution in Africa within a week and provide professional support in a remote data centre more than 3,000 miles away. This demonstrates that the Fifth Industrial Revolution is a reality."
The orders coincide with the launch of a new Machine Sentry Fixed Wireless Data Collector.
AESSEAL website
Images: AES
This technology allows UK-based reliability engineers to collect and monitor data on the health of factory machinery all over the world, in order to ensure reliable performance, avoiding breakdowns and potential environmental accidents.
Clients are provided with detailed tools to monitor industrial equipment from anywhere in the world, supported by engineers in Rotherham.
The largest contract is for the remote collection and analysis of data on off-shore platforms. Other significant wins have been in the USA in Pulp and Paper, a UK based water authority and a 24 plant global roll-out in the cement industry.
Advertisement
A recent installation in Togo, Africa at a facility that had never previously engaged in Condition Monitoring demonstrated how quickly a plant can be surveyed, gateways and wireless internet of things Machine Sentry sensors installed and training provided.
Chris Rea, Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, the holding company of both the AVTR and AESSEAL groups, said: "This technology means that it is both practical and cost effective to deliver a Condition Monitoring solution in Africa within a week and provide professional support in a remote data centre more than 3,000 miles away. This demonstrates that the Fifth Industrial Revolution is a reality."
The orders coincide with the launch of a new Machine Sentry Fixed Wireless Data Collector.
AESSEAL website
Images: AES
0 comments:
Post a Comment