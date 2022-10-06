News: Julie Kenny installed as Master Cutler
By Tom Austen
Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL has been installed as the new Master Cutler for 2022-2023.
The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire dates back to 1624 and the Master Cutler role is seen as an ambassador representing the industries of the Sheffield region, both nationally and internationally.
A successful South Yorkshire based entrepreneur, Kenny built up the award winning Pyronix Limited. Based at Hellaby, the manufacturer has an extensive range of electronic security equipment for intruder alarms. The firm sells around £11m worth of security products to the UK market and new export markets.
Having started the business in 1986, Kenny was the major share holder and led the growth of the business as chair and chief executive. When she sold the company in 2016 its turnover was £25m.
Julie continues her involvement in serving business and local communities and currently holds several trustee/patron positions for diverse charitable organisations.
Most important to Julie is Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, where she is the Founding Chair of the Trust set up in 2014 to enable it to raise the money to purchase Wentworth Woodhouse and to affect its restoration. In two years, the monies to purchase were raised and in the Autumn Statement 2016 the Chancellor of the Exchequer granted £7.6m to fund emergency repairs which was the catalyst for unlocking the purchase which was completed in March 2017.
Julie also Chairs Robson Handling Technology Limited, a trading engineering company and Maltby Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust and sponsor of seven Academies. She is also a director at A.E.S. Engineering Ltd.
Having served as an Intervention Commissioner with Rotherham Council between 2015 and 2018, Julie’s involvement in the promotion of her home town continues as a Rotherham Pioneer and an Ambition Rotherham Board Member.
Julie was honoured in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2019 with a Damehood for her work with heritage and particularly Wentworth Woodhouse. Julie’s CBE in 2002 and Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in 2005 were conferred in recognition of her contribution to business in the region. Julie was awarded Freewoman of Rotherham in 2020.
Julie has served as a Deputy Lieutenant for South Yorkshire since 2005 and High Sheriff of South Yorkshire 2012/13.
Leaving her Sheffield home at 18, Julie travelled to the opposite end of the country and found a job as a junior secretary in a Cornish law firm. Ten years of part time study led to the second career as a lawyer.
The installation of the Master and Company took place in the Cutlers' Hall this week.
Company of Cutlers website
Images: Company of Cutlers / Facebook
Company of Cutlers website
Images: Company of Cutlers / Facebook
