News: Further food firm for Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Local restaurant chain, Cow & Cream has exchanged a lease contract with national developer, Muse, to open a brand-new eatery on Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.
The team behind the burger, shake and dessert restaurant has created a concept that aims to combine the freshest ingredients cooked to order. What’s more, restaurant-goers will be able to completely personalise their food with a range of choices to make it their own.
The signing is hot on the hooves of the Thistle Group deal, which will bring four exciting brands to Forge Island.
These new eateries will be joining boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, who have already signed up to anchor the scheme.
Construction is expected to start this month after Rotherham Council decides on which way to fund the regeneration scheme.
Advertisement
Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, said: “Since launching Forge Island on the market earlier this year, we’ve seen huge demand from occupiers that want to open in Rotherham. This is a ringing endorsement of our mission to work in partnership with the council, to bring a great choice of amenities and a social purpose to the places where we work.
“We can’t wait to get on site later this year to create an attractive leisure destination for the people of Rotherham. We believe that Forge Island will be the catalyst for further regeneration and investment in the town.”
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “It’s great news that local business Cow & Cream will be joining the likes of Arc Cinema and Travelodge on Forge Island. Cow & Cream, along with the other new cafes and restaurants will bring a variety of cuisines from around the world for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“Forge Island will provide a gateway for residents to enjoy new – and old favourite – leisure facilities, including our wonderful green spaces and parks.”
Cow & Cream was launched by partners John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 with the opening of a first restaurant at the Peel Retail Park in Barnsley. A second site at Crystal Peaks opened earlier this year.
Cow & Cream website
Forge Island website
Images: Cow & Cream / Facebook
The team behind the burger, shake and dessert restaurant has created a concept that aims to combine the freshest ingredients cooked to order. What’s more, restaurant-goers will be able to completely personalise their food with a range of choices to make it their own.
The signing is hot on the hooves of the Thistle Group deal, which will bring four exciting brands to Forge Island.
These new eateries will be joining boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, who have already signed up to anchor the scheme.
Construction is expected to start this month after Rotherham Council decides on which way to fund the regeneration scheme.
Advertisement
Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, said: “Since launching Forge Island on the market earlier this year, we’ve seen huge demand from occupiers that want to open in Rotherham. This is a ringing endorsement of our mission to work in partnership with the council, to bring a great choice of amenities and a social purpose to the places where we work.
“We can’t wait to get on site later this year to create an attractive leisure destination for the people of Rotherham. We believe that Forge Island will be the catalyst for further regeneration and investment in the town.”
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “It’s great news that local business Cow & Cream will be joining the likes of Arc Cinema and Travelodge on Forge Island. Cow & Cream, along with the other new cafes and restaurants will bring a variety of cuisines from around the world for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“Forge Island will provide a gateway for residents to enjoy new – and old favourite – leisure facilities, including our wonderful green spaces and parks.”
Cow & Cream was launched by partners John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 with the opening of a first restaurant at the Peel Retail Park in Barnsley. A second site at Crystal Peaks opened earlier this year.
Cow & Cream website
Forge Island website
Images: Cow & Cream / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment