News: Hydro-X invests in skills
By Tom Austen
Hydro-X Group, a Rotherham-based specialist in water and air testing and Legionella risk assessments and control, is reaping the benefits of Skills Bank training, which has contributed to the business achieving 39% growth since the training began.
With a number of subsidiaries covering water treatment, air hygiene, engineering and health and safety training, the Dinnington firm has grown to be the country’s largest independent compliance company. It is part of Marlowe plc.
Skills Bank is a programme developed in South Yorkshire which matches private sector investment in skills training with public funding to help businesses invest in their workforce and improve their productivity.
Hydro-X is the 700th to have been supported by South Yorkshire Skills Bank, and 12 staff took part in a business leadership academy. Senior managers, with roles such as regional sales, human resources, QHSE (Quality Health Safety Environmental), needed to understand different elements of the business, its strategy and people management.
Amy Tupling, Human Resources Manager at Hydro X, said “We recognised the opportunity to develop our staff through Skills Bank training. The training has given staff a better understanding of business planning and strategy, in line with company objectives and has equipped them with the tools to better communicate the vision, mission and values. This has also had an impact on how strategy is understood and implemented within individual teams and has led to improved awareness amongst all staff of the role they have to play towards achieving organisational goals.”
The training has also had a positive impact on Hydro-X’s employee motivation, communication of business plans and strategy and a shared awareness of how all staff have a role to play towards achieving organisational objectives.
Nigel Brough, Investment Manager for Skills Bank, said “We are proud to be celebrating the 700th business supported in South Yorkshire through Skills Bank. It is fantastic to see that Hydro-X has gone on to achieve almost 40% growth, following the business leadership training undertaken by its senior managers. We are excited to see how they can build on this great platform in the future.”
Skills Bank is part of South Yorkshire Growth Hub, a service which exists to help businesses to find the best possible support to grow, whether that is investment in Skills and Training, access to finance options, support with innovation or export or even helping new businesses to get off the ground. The programme has been extended until 2025 by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Advertisement
