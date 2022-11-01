News: Council and club combine to shore up flood defences





Pumps that can empty an Olympic-sized swimming pool in around 13 minutes have been installed by the Council, with support from Rotherham United Estates, on Don Street on the edge of Rotherham town centre. The partnership has also built an outfall chamber at Don Street Bridge, that will reduce the risk of flooding in an area that has seen people’s homes and businesses flooded in recent years.



Councillor Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “Our vision is to create a clean and welcoming environment across our borough, and in turn secure our natural environment for the next generation.



“Sadly, we’ve seen first-hand in Rotherham the negative impact flooding can have on people, and so the Council is delivering significant infrastructure improvements to reduce the risk of flooding."



Flooding in Rotherham is still a risk and may increase, as climate change predictions suggest increased rainfall volume and intensity in future. The £4m pumping station will work to protect the nearby community and people upstream. It does this by ensuring the drain does not become blocked by high river levels in the River Don and will work alongside other new flood defences installed as part of the New York Stadium development.



Councillor Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “The new pumping station is part of a wider package of measures designed to protect the town centre from future flood events, including the new canal barrier and defences at Forge Island.



“I’d like to thank my colleagues at the Council and our partners at Rotherham United Estates for the completion of these engineering works, which will reduce the threat of flooding to homes and businesses in the town centre.”



The pumping station was developed as part of the multi-agency flood risk reduction plans for the surrounding areas. This plan has involved raising land levels by 2.5 metres, building retaining walls and embankments and installing new culverts and improving existing drains.







“The benefits of the works that have taken place at the Don Street pumping station will hopefully help to safeguard areas of the town that have been previously affected by flooding and provide another ring of steel to the defences already in situ.



“As a club that works closely with businesses within the town – many of whom support us through sponsorship and other commercial ventures – we felt it important for us to help RMBC and everyone involved in this project, which we believe will benefit an incredible amount of local people.”



The scheme was designed by 3E Consulting Engineers and delivered by main contractor Breheny Civil Engineering Ltd.



By 2023, approximately £15m of works will have been constructed as part of the latest phases of the Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme. Providing a continuous line of defence over 1.6km, a further 1.9km is still needed on the north/west bank in order to reduce risk from the River Don between Forge Island and Parkgate. Further work is also required at Marsh Street/Sheffield Road and Effingham Street/St Anne’s near Parkgate.



