News: £2 maximum fares introduced early in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire bus and tram fares have been capped at £2 from today, more than two months ahead of a national £2 cap on bus journeys between January and March.



The government will provide up to £60m across the country with a £600k boost from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) as part of bold plans to combat the cost-of-living crisis.



The average single fare for a 3-mile journey is estimated at over £2.80. Bus and Supertram journeys which already cost under £2 will not be affected, including 80p Zoom Beyond fares for young people.



£2 adult fares are available on any bus or tram service which starts and ends in South Yorkshire, including services operated by First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire, Supertram, Globe, South Pennine, Hulleys and TM Travel.



South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “As we head into winter, I know just how many people in South Yorkshire are worrying about feeding their families, heating their homes, and affording the very day to day basics as the cost of living continues to spiral.



“Public transport is part of the solution. That’s why we’re not just introducing the £2 fare cap early here in South Yorkshire, we’re extending it to include trams.



“Because while the Government’s temporary fare cap is welcome, it doesn’t go far enough to support the thousands of people in our region who rely on our buses and tram network. Alongside the Zoom Beyond fares at just 80p for young people, we now have some of the best public transport fares in the country.



“We have a broken public transport network here in South Yorkshire but bit by bit we’re making things better for the travelling public. This is just another step on that journey.”



The government said that it will continue to work closely with bus operators and local authorities and consider future support to help passengers continue accessing reliable and affordable bus services after March.



Mayor Coppard has previously said that the government's "stop-start bus funding fiasco" led to bus operators walking away from some contracts with the SYMCA stepping in and using financial reserves to try and plug the gap. For example, First South Yorkshire had implemented reductions in service in response to a lack of resources in order to ensure delivery.



Images: Travel South Yorkshire