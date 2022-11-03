News: SBD Apparel's export growth set to continue from new Rotherham base





SBD Apparel is investing over £10m itself backed by a £7.2m bilateral NatWest term loan, coupled with £1.5m of grant funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. The new purpose-built headquarters includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creative centre, employee canteen and gym. The new site will ensure SBD significantly increases its manufacturing output to meet the growing global demand for its market leading products.



Construction is complete and the new facility is set to open in 2023. It is expected to create 270 new jobs within three years.



The company has experienced 44% sales growth in the last financial year and strong sales growth is expected to continue in 2023. In the last three years, the company has increased its number of international retailers by 33% and now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland. Each retailer is given exclusivity to sell SBD products in their territory, receiving support with branding, website, enquiries and customer services to ensure the retailer shares in the brand’s success.



William Islip, Commercial Director at SBD Apparel, said: “We have experienced strong international demand for our products, 86% of our total sales are exported related and we currently have strong interest from additional retailers worldwide.



“We are looking forward to moving into our brand new headquarters next year. We want to attract the best talent so, as well as a modern factory environment, the building will have its own gym and leisure facilities and a creative centre for staff. We will be recruiting heavily next year and are working closely with local colleges and universities as well as launching our learning and development programmes.”



SBD Apparel has grown its international markets through the brand’s reputation for quality, which has seen the products used by elite athletes globally, including ‘The Mountain’ from Games of Thrones, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and reigning World’s Strongest Man, Scotland’s Tom Stoltman.



SBD Apparel currently sponsors the World’s Strongest Man competition, broadcasted on Channel Five each year, and has done for the past six years, raising the profile of its brand across the globe. The company also attends fitness and strength sport exhibitions across the world. SBD Apparel has benefited from support through the South Yorkshire Growth Hub with identifying export opportunities and most suitable international markets.



To raise its profile even further and reinforce its position as a UK manufacturer and South Yorkshire company, SBD Apparel will be hosting its first international powerlifting event at Sheffield City Hall in March 2023. This will be attended by over 2,000 spectators and the world’s strongest athletes will be competing. SBD will feature on high profile branding throughout the city during this time.



But SBD won’t rest on its laurels, as William says: “We’re always looking for what can we do better. How can we improve the customer experience? How can we improve the design of our products?”



SBD Apparel, the global market leader in supports and performance clothing for strength sports, based in Rotherham, has experienced exponential growth from international trading and now supplies product to 46 countries around the world.The firm is bringing together five units into a brand new 100,000 sq ft premises on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.