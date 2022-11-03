News: Speculative Rotherham industrial units proving popular addressing the lack of supply
By Tom Austen
Rotherham’s latest 40,000 sq ft business park is already attracting occupiers looking for modern warehouse units.
Magna 34 Business Park, which was recently completed having been approved in 2018, offers 13 units ranging from 2,538 to 4,758 sq ft and is proving popular, responding to the continued demand across the region for small industrial and warehouse units.
Grinding and dressing tools manufacturer Tyrolit, welding technology firm K-Tig and Mercedes Benz experts DB Automotive, tool manufacturers Tyrolit and car dealership Trade Centre Yorkshire have already each taken units, with three further units currently under offer, leaving just five units available.
Kitty Hendrick from Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the development alongside CPP for owners Mileway, said: "Magna 34 Business Park is a brand new industrial development, located off Sheffield Road and Temple Road in Rotherham. The high specification accommodation is in an excellent position, close to Junction 34 M1.
“The speculative units provide modern, industrial space suitable for B8 and B2 use built to a high specification, and we have already had an excellent response in terms of interest with the space suitable for a variety of occupiers addressing the lack of small industrial units available in Sheffield and Rotherham.”
Features on site include 6m eaves height, fitted office accommodation, three phase electricity, kitchenette and WC facilities and full height, roller shutter loading door access.
Max Pickering from CPP added: “There remains a significant lack of good quality industrial units available which has meant demand for these units has been very high. Occupiers are keen to take space that is modern and suits their needs for the upcoming years. We only have a few units left on the estate showing the success of the development.”
The first phase of works at the £31m Business Park were completed in 2008. Located off Junction 34 of the M1, it was built on the historic site of the former steelworks, and before that, a Roman fort.
Richard Armitage, senior asset manager at Mileway, added: "We've been delighted with the progress we've seen on site at Magna 34 since the scheme practically completed. It really demonstrates the strength of occupier demand for this type of product in the South Yorkshire sub-market and we look forward to completing the final few lettings on site in the coming months."
Mileway website
Images: Knight Frank
