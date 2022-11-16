News: Sustainability and social enterprise in the spotlight at conference
By Tom Austen
Entrepreneurs that are helping to make our society and environment better places to live are gathering in Sheffield this week to discuss a sustainable future.
Social Enterprise Exchange Conference 2022 on November 17 is set to cover a host of topics ranging from the cost of living crisis to environmental concerns.
Working throughout South Yorkshire and the Sheffield City Region, Social Enterprise Exchange promotes social entrepreneurship and provides support for start-up and established social enterprises through grants, mentoring and specialist advice.
Project partners are hosting the in-person event to mark Social Enterprise Day.
Free to attend, the event takes place at The Circle, in Sheffield city centre, from 9:30am - 3pm. Bookings are open now and can be made online via the Social Enterprise Exchange website.
Social Enterprise Exchange is managed by a consortium of partners, Barnsley CVS, CM Solutions, Cultural Industries Quarter Agency, Sheffield Live! Sheffield Social Enterprise Network and South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.
Advertisement
The conference will include speeches, panel discussions, in-depth workshops and plenty of opportunities for networking. Lunch is being supplied by Blend Kitchen, a not-for-profit social enterprise based in Sheffield.
The event’s keynote speaker is Sonia Gayle, a commissioner on the Sheffield Race Equality Commission. Sonia’s previous roles include financial services director (HSBC, Barclays) and an ex-UK regulator. Sonia also volunteers for the British Red Cross and is a member of the Sheffield NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust.
Expert panellists and workshops will focus on topics key to sustainability and social enterprise, from people, profit and the planet, to culture and community spaces, education and housing.
Steve Buckley, project director at Social Enterprise Exchange, said: “Our 2022 conference is timely in the face of multiple challenges – political, economic, social and environmental. It is open to all involved or interested in social enterprise and will give attendees the chance to connect with others to build a sustainable future.
“Social Enterprise Exchange partners have worked with over 1000 social entrepreneurs and social enterprises over the last five years. Our region’s social enterprises are playing a vital role in supporting people and communities with services ranging from health and social care, to food, transport and environment.”
Social Enterprise Exchange is part-funded by European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020 and The National Lottery Community Fund.
Social Enterprise Exchange website
Images: Social Enterprise Exchange
Social Enterprise Exchange Conference 2022 on November 17 is set to cover a host of topics ranging from the cost of living crisis to environmental concerns.
Working throughout South Yorkshire and the Sheffield City Region, Social Enterprise Exchange promotes social entrepreneurship and provides support for start-up and established social enterprises through grants, mentoring and specialist advice.
Project partners are hosting the in-person event to mark Social Enterprise Day.
Free to attend, the event takes place at The Circle, in Sheffield city centre, from 9:30am - 3pm. Bookings are open now and can be made online via the Social Enterprise Exchange website.
Social Enterprise Exchange is managed by a consortium of partners, Barnsley CVS, CM Solutions, Cultural Industries Quarter Agency, Sheffield Live! Sheffield Social Enterprise Network and South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.
Advertisement
The conference will include speeches, panel discussions, in-depth workshops and plenty of opportunities for networking. Lunch is being supplied by Blend Kitchen, a not-for-profit social enterprise based in Sheffield.
The event’s keynote speaker is Sonia Gayle, a commissioner on the Sheffield Race Equality Commission. Sonia’s previous roles include financial services director (HSBC, Barclays) and an ex-UK regulator. Sonia also volunteers for the British Red Cross and is a member of the Sheffield NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust.
Expert panellists and workshops will focus on topics key to sustainability and social enterprise, from people, profit and the planet, to culture and community spaces, education and housing.
Steve Buckley, project director at Social Enterprise Exchange, said: “Our 2022 conference is timely in the face of multiple challenges – political, economic, social and environmental. It is open to all involved or interested in social enterprise and will give attendees the chance to connect with others to build a sustainable future.
“Social Enterprise Exchange partners have worked with over 1000 social entrepreneurs and social enterprises over the last five years. Our region’s social enterprises are playing a vital role in supporting people and communities with services ranging from health and social care, to food, transport and environment.”
Social Enterprise Exchange is part-funded by European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020 and The National Lottery Community Fund.
Social Enterprise Exchange website
Images: Social Enterprise Exchange
0 comments:
Post a Comment