News: North Star science event returns





Organisers of North Star Science School, The Work-wise Foundation, has over 650 pupils aged 12-14 years, registered for the event, which is now in its third year and is supported by Professor Brian Cox who will open the event virtually and give an inspiring talk about the wonders of the universe.



The event is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Brian Cox CBE and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, with the aim of making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering. It is presented in partnership with Well North Enterprises, a social enterprise business led by Lord Mawson.



Organised by The Work-Wise Foundation, a non-profit, employer-led charity which develops awareness of STEAM subjects and employment opportunities for young people within South Yorkshire. The event in November is free to attend and open to Year 8 and 9 pupils from schools across the region.



John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation explains: “We have had a fantastic response from South Yorkshire schools and businesses to the North Star Science event. We are now really excited about bringing science technology engineering, arts and maths to life for young people, who are set to have an unforgettable and potentially life changing experience!”



Advertisement

The North Star student experience includes ‘hands-on’ interactive workshops which explore the different STEAM sectors in detail and the opportunity to meet employers and inspiring role models from science and industry.



The event will see a broad range of speakers from a variety of organisations and businesses presenting to young people on exciting innovations and within their industry, the opportunities available and their own career stories. From apprentices through to company directors, the audience will be given a real insight into the world of work and the opportunities the region has to offer.



For the first time, the event will see an exciting celebratory evening event taking place which encourages businesses, educators, parents/guardians and some of those students participating to come together to celebrate the achievements of the North Star programme and help join the dots to better support young people.



Professor Brian Cox CBE, Britain’s leading physicist and science communicator and Co-Founder of Science Summer School, says: “My congratulations to North Star Science School for this third annual STEAM celebration. I am delighted students from across South Yorkshire will come together and discover that developing their interest in science can also help them to achieve an exciting career and fulfilling life. My thanks to their teachers too for all their hard work in support of this aim. We need scientists and engineers more than ever in these challenging times to help make a brighter future for everyone."



Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, co-founder of Science Summer School says: “Professor Cox and I started this project in an east London secondary school in 2012 and it is now running in various locations around the country including here in South Yorkshire very successfully. We all know that knowledge is power but how best to utilise that power? Our practical aim is to help connect the career pipeline between young people and the myriad of training and work opportunities across education, health and business available within local communities. We believe this is the best way to create an enthusiastic workforce equipped with the right skills to help drive the UK forward which, in turn, makes this a better place for all to live."



North Star website



Images: North Star Organisers of North Star Science School, The Work-wise Foundation, has over 650 pupils aged 12-14 years, registered for the event, which is now in its third year and is supported by Professor Brian Cox who will open the event virtually and give an inspiring talk about the wonders of the universe.The event is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Brian Cox CBE and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, with the aim of making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering. It is presented in partnership with Well North Enterprises, a social enterprise business led by Lord Mawson.Organised by The Work-Wise Foundation, a non-profit, employer-led charity which develops awareness of STEAM subjects and employment opportunities for young people within South Yorkshire. The event in November is free to attend and open to Year 8 and 9 pupils from schools across the region.John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation explains: “We have had a fantastic response from South Yorkshire schools and businesses to the North Star Science event. We are now really excited about bringing science technology engineering, arts and maths to life for young people, who are set to have an unforgettable and potentially life changing experience!”The North Star student experience includes ‘hands-on’ interactive workshops which explore the different STEAM sectors in detail and the opportunity to meet employers and inspiring role models from science and industry.The event will see a broad range of speakers from a variety of organisations and businesses presenting to young people on exciting innovations and within their industry, the opportunities available and their own career stories. From apprentices through to company directors, the audience will be given a real insight into the world of work and the opportunities the region has to offer.For the first time, the event will see an exciting celebratory evening event taking place which encourages businesses, educators, parents/guardians and some of those students participating to come together to celebrate the achievements of the North Star programme and help join the dots to better support young people.Professor Brian Cox CBE, Britain’s leading physicist and science communicator and Co-Founder of Science Summer School, says: “My congratulations to North Star Science School for this third annual STEAM celebration. I am delighted students from across South Yorkshire will come together and discover that developing their interest in science can also help them to achieve an exciting career and fulfilling life. My thanks to their teachers too for all their hard work in support of this aim. We need scientists and engineers more than ever in these challenging times to help make a brighter future for everyone."Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, co-founder of Science Summer School says: “Professor Cox and I started this project in an east London secondary school in 2012 and it is now running in various locations around the country including here in South Yorkshire very successfully. We all know that knowledge is power but how best to utilise that power? Our practical aim is to help connect the career pipeline between young people and the myriad of training and work opportunities across education, health and business available within local communities. We believe this is the best way to create an enthusiastic workforce equipped with the right skills to help drive the UK forward which, in turn, makes this a better place for all to live."

One of South Yorkshire’s most important science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) events will return to Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park in Rotherham on November 23, to inspire the next generation to consider the fascinating range of careers in STEAM subjects.