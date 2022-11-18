News: Forge Island construction contract awarded
By Tom Austen
One of the most successful and financially secure, privately owned construction and development groups in the UK is to build the long-awaited Forge Island regeneration scheme in Rotherham.
Ground works recently began on the Forge Island development – bringing a state-of-the-art cinema, 69 room hotel, and six restaurants providing food from around the world to the town centre.
Bowmer & Kirkland has bagged the £33.9m construction contract.
The Derbyshire company was founded in 1923 and for 2021 had a turnover of £1.2 billion.
Forge Island is a Council-owned site which sits between the River Don and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal. The Council's Cabinet recently approved an increase in the Council’s Capital Programme to cover the £46.8m costs of the scheme which is expected to be covered by the authority's own borrowing and capital resources.
The funding deal cemented the contract with the Council's delivery partner, Muse, for the delivery of Forge Island, and subsequently the construction contract with Bowmer & Kirkland.
A spokesperson from Bowmer & Kirkland, said: "No longer will the people of Rotherham have to leave their town to watch a movie as we have started work to build an eight-screen cinema , food and drink units, a 69-bedroom hotel, car parking for 340 cars and a new pedestrian bridge spanning the River Don.
"Working for Muse Developments on the Forge Island area in the town, we will be building a podium level above the flood level of the site to provide the ground floor of the buildings and all will be completed by Spring 2024."
Images: RMBC
