News: Rotherham mainline could cost over £100m

A potential new station on the mainline in Rotherham has been given an overall price of £107.6m and a timeline for its arrival.



The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council have been developing a scheme to return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s. A site at Parkgate is the frontrunner for a regeneration project described by experts as "a relatively straightforward scheme for delivery within three to four years."



£10m in funding has been secured for land assembly and a lead consultant has been procured to produce a masterplan study for the station area but delivery has not been helped by a Government decision to not allow SYMCA to use the full £8m requested from its City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) for the project. Instead, the SYMCA is being allowed to only spend up to £1m from the pot between now and 2027 to "develop the Outline Business Case (OBC) for an integrated mainline and tram-train station."



The transport board at SYMCA is being asked to progress the DfT retained scheme to the outline business case stage and approve the use of the £1m.



A SYMCA report explains: "The project will deliver a new integrated (Mainline and Tram-Train) station which will significantly improve local, regional, and national rail connectivity. The release of development costs funding will enable design work to be completed, modelling work and OBC document preparation.



"The scheme is a new railway station on the Midland mainline adjacent to industrial and potential new housing developments, with the aim of making public transport more accessible to new and existing adjacent residents otherwise using their car for most journeys. The proposal includes a tram-train stop to attract more usage to the tram and rail networks."



The report shows that the total project cost is £107.6m. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.



As for timescales, the report adds that the development of a more detailed full business case will take until summer 2025 and a further three years is estimated for procurement and construction. The report states that: "The constraining factor on acceleration is Network Rail" which echoes previous delays to transport projects in Rotherham such as the revamp Rotherham Central station and the tram-train trial.



The £10m for land assembly is from the Town Deal, which needs to be spent by 2024, before a full business case is due to be completed.



Andrew Moss, Interim Head of Transport Infrastructure at Rotherham Council, said recently that he was "optimistic that we will have a sound business case in about a year's time and the follow-on funding will be granted.



Images: Weston Williams + Partners